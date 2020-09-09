Over 1,000 Slice Partner Shops Sign Up for Slice Delivery Since May 2020 Launch

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slice — the innovative tech platform powering America’s independent pizzerias — announced today a new milestone of over 1,000 of its partner shops benefiting from Slice Delivery since the offering was made available in May. Slice launched this add-on service as part of their ongoing effort to help local pizza shops continue to thrive through the challenges of COVID-19. Shops can quickly opt-into the service and Slice does the rest, including matching shops with drivers and coordinating deliveries. This new product allows independent pizzerias to set their own delivery pricing. However, their customers will receive free delivery now through September 14th as part of a special promotion.

“We heard from many of our shop partners that delivery was a key need, but was often difficult to coordinate, expensive for shops and operationally inefficient to hire one-off drivers,” said Ilir Sela, co-founder and CEO of Slice. “Aligned with our goal of equipping our over 13,000 independent shops with the tools they need to be more profitable, a small business-friendly delivery option was the next natural step in creating valuable solutions for our partners. ”

Many shops without in-house delivery options have resorted to partnerships with third-party delivery apps. These apps are often known for predatory pricing, high delivery fees, and unsustainable financial models that hurt business owners. As a trusted partner, this is a key need Slice is filling for shops, especially now during the pandemic when delivery is more important than ever.

"Now that Slice delivers we love them even more because our guests have the opportunity to get their food without leaving the comfort of their home. We're also impressed with the efficiency of Slice's delivery service. They are a standout," said Eber Rodriguez of Slice partner shop Oggi's Pizza & Brewing in Vista, CA. “We’re absolutely loving Slice Delivery and half our orders are now through it.”

"Slice Delivery makes logistics so easy! All we do is make the food and they handle the rest — perfect for our needs," said Ray Azzi from partner shop Double Zero in New York, NY.

Slice’s underlying mission — keep local thriving — is at the core of all its offerings. Slice Delivery adds to a number of initiatives Slice has launched to help small businesses since the start of the pandemic. Slice was one of the first to add contact-free delivery and cash-free ordering into its product to keep both restaurant workers and customers safe. Slice also started Pizza vs. Pandemic with Slice Out Hunger, an initiative that feeds front line care workers while providing sizable orders to independent pizzerias.

