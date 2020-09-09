Pypestream Announces Integration With Conviva, Providing OTT Brands With AI-Powered, Proactive Customer Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pypestream, the leading customer experience automation platform with all-in-one cloud messaging and conversational AI, announces its integration with the leader in global streaming media intelligence, Conviva. The joint offering delivers proactive customer experiences within digital conversational experiences through notifications, eliminating the need for customers to reactively call or email a call center. Sling TV uses the feature to provide customers with smart self-service solutions and always-on conversational brand experiences.

“Our integration with Conviva allows us to deliver true AI-driven customer experiences that help a business's bottom line while exceeding customer expectations,” said Richard Smullen, CEO at Pypestream. “Customer service today is built on reactivity, but for the first time ever, Pypestream enables OTT service providers to proactively handle user concerns or service issues. Proactive initiatives are the future of user experience and, now, OTT brands can take another step towards fully automating all steps of their customer support workflow.”

According to customer experience industry data, 68% of consumers say proactive customer service increases brand perception and affinity. With Pypestream’s proactive, OTT customer experience integration, Conviva triggers Pypestream to send a notification to the user experiencing viewability issues, eliminating call center outreach and reactive customer service initiatives. Streaming video and OTT brands can now solve troubleshooting concerns without the need for human intervention through automation capabilities and conversational AI.

“By partnering with Pypestream to offer fully automated proactive outreach, we’re allowing brands to update their user experience journey with touchpoints customers actually want and need,” said Sean Wilkinson, Head of Corporate Development at Conviva. “Now, instead of disjointed communication via email or interactions with call-center representatives, users will receive a message right away when an issue arises, saving them time and alleviating frustration.”

With Pypestream’s pre-built conversation designs and AI training data, streaming video and OTT brands can more easily manage subscription changes, technical troubleshooting and account management.

"At SLING TV, we are hyper-focused on the customer experience, and the Pypestream-Conviva integration allows us to serve our customers in innovative ways," said Seth Van Sickel, vice president of Operations and Customer Experience at SLING TV. "We’ve seen an increase in user satisfaction now that our customers are able to access smarter self-service tools for SLING."

“With our market-first integration with Conviva, brands alleviate not only customer frustrations but internal frustrations, while saving time and money,” said Smullen. “Video streaming companies have the power and ability to eliminate call center interactions in favor of customer-preferred conversational AI experiences.”

This announcement follows Pypestream’s market-first integration with DocuSign and the introduction of its Conversational Ads product. To learn more about Pypestream’s integration with Conviva, visit Pypestream.com.

About Pypestream

Pypestream provides all-in-one cloud messaging to usher customer-centric enterprises into the digital age with “always-on” automation. The conversational AI platform enables rich user experiences backed by military-grade security and a patented carrier purpose-built to handle any volume. The world’s leading companies place Pypestream at the center of their CX strategy, and earn dramatic increases in NPS, cost efficiencies, and new opportunities for revenue generation.

About Conviva

Conviva is the leader in streaming media intelligence, powered by its real-time platform. More than 250 industry leaders and brands – including CBS, CCTV, Cirque Du Soleil, DAZN, Disney+, HBO, Hulu, Sky, Sling TV, TED, Univision, and WarnerMedia – rely on Conviva to maximize their consumer engagement, deliver the quality experiences viewers expect, and drive revenue growth. With a global footprint of more than 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year across 3 billion applications streaming on devices, Conviva offers streaming providers unmatched scale for continuous video measurement, intelligence, and benchmarking across every stream, every screen, every second.