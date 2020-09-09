Babcock & Wilcox Environmental Awarded Contract for Innovative Ash-Handling Technology

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will supply a patented ash-handling solution to help a Wisconsin utility meet state and federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines.

B&W Environmental will design and manufacture two patented Allen-Sherman-Hoff® Submerged Grind Conveyor (SGC) systems for We Energies’ Oak Creek Power Plant, located near Milwaukee. The contract value is approximately $2 million and was awarded to B&W’s subsidiary, The Babcock & Wilcox Company.

As utilities work to meet federal EPA effluent limitation guidelines (ELG), combustion residuals requirements and state environmental regulations, B&W Environmental’s SGC system offers a solution that uses no ash transport water, resulting in a closed-loop process with no liquid discharge into the environment. This is a significant step to reduce environmental impact.

“B&W Environmental’s advanced technologies can help our customers produce cleaner energy while protecting the environment,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “As a complete energy and environmental solutions provider with decades of experience in all types of power production, we are uniquely positioned to serve this market.”

B&W Environmental’s SGC system offers a simplified and cost-effective solution that meets zero liquid discharge bottom ash removal requirements and is designed to function optimally in each plant’s unique layout. The B&W Environmental SGC system doesn’t require the removal or displacement of bottom ash hoppers or slag tanks, ash gates, clinker grinders, transfer enclosures and other existing equipment so installation can be accelerated, saving both time and costs compared to other bottom ash conveyance systems.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to supply two Submerged Grind Conveyor ash handling systems for We Energies’ Oak Creek Power Plant, located near Milwaukee. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.