Accel Entertainment Announces Exclusive Deal with DraftKings Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) (“Accel”), a leading distributed gaming operator in the state of Illinois, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings”), a leader in the digital sports entertainment and gaming industries.

Effective immediately, Accel’s more than 2,300 video gaming locations across the entire state of Illinois will promote exclusive DraftKings content and programming across all Accel marketing channels, including the Accel’s in-location digital display screens, to drive awareness of and retention for sports betting among its loyal player base. This first-of-its-kind collaboration brings the leading player in video gaming in the United States with a full suite of state-of-the-art products across bars and other high trafficked establishments, together with the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator with products ranging across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media.

“ Accel is thrilled to join forces with DraftKings, the most innovative and recognizable sports betting brand. Our agreement with DraftKings enables Accel to significantly expand our reach, not only in the locations where we already operate, but also with new potential partners as we look to continue driving growth,” said Andy Rubenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Accel.

Michael Marino, Chief Commercial Officer of Accel added, “ We have two strategic objectives to strengthen our business: differentiate our offering for establishment owners and deepen our player relationships. Joining with DraftKings is a strong first step towards accomplishing both goals. Sports betting is a social activity and bringing the leading DraftKings brand to our highly frequented local businesses will help those establishments win. Our players have also shown us their interest in sports betting through our free to play sports app AE.bet and with this relationship we are able to deliver them access to a best-in-class real money sports betting experience.”

Today’s announcement comes just weeks following the successful launch of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook app and opening of a retail sportsbook at DraftKings at Casino Queen casino in East St. Louis, Illinois.

“ DraftKings is excited to be working with Accel as we continue to reach more sports betters across the state of Illinois,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “ This collaboration is a natural fit for us as Accel is a trusted brand who will provide on-the-ground support to complement our efforts in Illinois and beyond. We look forward to providing customers with more ways to engage with our exceptional content through Accel’s digital display screens.”

Accel is the country’s only distributed gaming operator with in-location digital display screens, providing Accel with the unique ability to deliver any DraftKings advertisements, including mobile app signups, sports betting lines and promotions, directly to its dedicated customer base. In addition, Accel employs the most extensive field marketing staff in distributed gaming who will be deployed to host various promotional events and giveaways to increase visibility and create excitement for DraftKings’ platform.

DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and the DraftKings daily fantasy products are available via iOS and Android here, with the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook retail location located across the Mississippi River. Per Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Executive Order 2020-41, online and mobile sportsbook registration is currently available statewide until September 18, 2020.

About Accel

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.