Twilio Welcomes Deloitte Digital as a Premier Global Systems Integrator Focused on Elevating Human Experience and Accelerating Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Deloitte Digital has joined the Twilio Build partner program as a premier Global Systems Integrator (GSI). Deloitte Digital, part of Deloitte Consulting LLP, joins a growing global ecosystem of systems integrators with technology practices dedicated to building customer engagement solutions using Twilio’s cloud communications platform. The Twilio Build partner program, now with expanded go-to-market support, has certified Twilio Build partners in North America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, and Latin America.

As a Global Systems Integrator and Gold Tier Build partner, Deloitte Digital now brings the highest level of Twilio platform knowledge to the Global 2000 customers they serve across industries including consumer, financial services, government & public sector, life sciences & healthcare, technology, and media & telecommunications. Deloitte Digital’s Twilio practice will offer the entire Twilio product suite, including Twilio Flex for contact centers, as well as the full set of Twilio communications APIs and platform services, to help clients reinvent their marketing, sales and services, and transform the customer engagement experience. The two companies will also collaborate to expand the ConvergeHEALTHTM Connect platform, adding engagement capabilities with Twilio-powered text, voice, telephony, and video engagement. Supporting critical patient engagement and care delivery with Twilio’s flexible communication channels plays a crucial role in expanding human experience in healthcare, and supporting clients through their digital journey.

“At Deloitte Digital, our priority is to help global companies activate new business models and processes through digital technologies,” said John Peto, US head of Deloitte Digital, and a principal in Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Communications are, obviously, at the heart of effective customer engagement and, therefore, a key part of every digital transformation. Twilio’s technology has become foundational in this context, as every business looks to differentiate their customer experience. We are excited about our partnership and to further build out this part of our practice.”

As part of Twilio Build Partner Program expansion, the company recently launched Lightning Packages, predefined expert offerings that give partners and customers a structured delivery plan for Twilio’s most in-demand use cases, including cloud contact centers, text-based notifications, and voice and video applications. The packages equip certified partners with project-based guidance to jumpstart their customer’s communication workflows and get to value faster. Lightning Packages provide implementation guidance, managed launch support, and health checks that ensure customers are getting the most out of their Twilio-based solutions. Twilio’s own Professional Services teams will work alongside partners to deliver these services.

“API platforms are the next major era of cloud software,” said Glenn Weinstein, chief customer officer at Twilio. “COVID-19 has pushed organizations to accelerate their digital transformation, and as a result, we’ve seen increased demand for scalable customization that is best delivered by an API-based platform. Deloitte Digital is an ideal partner to help businesses build the future of customer engagement, on an accelerated timeline.”

Twilio’s Build Partner ecosystem has grown dramatically since it launched in 2018, and members now help companies design, build, and deploy customized communications solutions on the Twilio platform around the world. The Twilio Build Partner Program offers go-to-market support, certification, and training programs to help technology, consulting, and resell partners transform communications and customer engagement for their customers. To learn more about Twilio’s trusted partner ecosystem and the Twilio Build partner program, visit our website at https://build.twilio.com.

