Bidgely Together with Global Utilities and Energy Retailers Personalize the EV Experience Through Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electrification Solutions

Bidgely electrification solutions equip utilities with the ability to identify electric vehicles (EV) in the home, create personalized customer load shifting incentives and pinpoint customers with a higher propensity to invest in EVs or solar PV. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely continues to advance electrification initiatives with global utilities and energy retailers through applied artificial intelligence (AI) and personalization techniques proven to drive customer engagement and operational efficiencies. Bidgely equips utilities with the ability to identify electric vehicles (EV) in the home, create personalized customer load shifting incentives and pinpoint customers with a higher propensity to invest in EVs or solar PV. These data-driven insights generated through Bidgely’s advanced analytics helps utilities and energy retailers plan for the impact of EVs and renewables on the grid for better load management as well as achieve their decarbonization and clean energy goals.

“The growing adoption of EVs presents a unique opportunity for utilities and energy retailers to further global decarbonization efforts, all while gaining greater control of the grid and creating new revenue streams,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “Bidgely uses AI to help not only identify and manage the impact of EVs on the grid, but also implement solutions to make the EV customer experience personalized and engaging. With many successes to share in electrification and EV programs, we have dedicated sessions to the topic at Bidgely Engage Virtual 2020, featuring experts from Duke Energy and the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative.”

Using applied-AI data to determine lifestyle characteristics and customer preferences, Bidgely’s patented disaggregation technology empowers utilities to hyper-personalize customer offerings and influence behavior without investing in additional meter hardware or customer surveys. The Analytics Workbench Solution advances electrification initiatives through:

EV Identification: insights into EV ownership, the specific time an EV is charged and how many kWhs were used.

insights into EV ownership, the specific time an EV is charged and how many kWhs were used. Load Shifting Incentives: influence customers to shift charging to off peak hours through the creation of simple, personalized incentive programs, all without spending $500/home on giving away a charger unit.

influence customers to shift charging to off peak hours through the creation of simple, personalized incentive programs, all without spending $500/home on giving away a charger unit. EV and PV Adoption: identify through machine learning customers fitting into the profile of a home that would benefit from purchasing an EV or solar panels and have the highest propensity to do so.

One recent deployment of Bidgely’s EV Solution for an East Coast utility servicing 300,000 customers provided the utility with insights into EVs across its entire territory -- accurately and efficiently detecting the number and location of EVs in use, identifying charger size and pinpointing specific charging times. This intelligence resulted in:

Strengthened customer engagement with new rate structure and program offerings for EV owners based on the analysis.

with new rate structure and program offerings for EV owners based on the analysis. Streamlined marketing spend through more targeted communications with EV owners.

through more targeted communications with EV owners. Maintained grid integrity by providing strategic direction for infrastructure upgrades.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 15 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.