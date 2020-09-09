AirMap and DoD Partner to Develop AirBoss Aerial Intelligence Platform

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirMap, the leading digital airspace and automation company serving the drone economy, has won a US Department of Defense (DoD) award to commercialize its AirBoss platform. AirBoss is an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) software platform designed for Group 1 UAVs and developed together with Reveal Technology and the DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit.

The DoD recently announced $13.4 million in Title III investments to support the domestic small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) industrial base and further enhance the US warfighter’s situational awareness, improve human-machine teaming, and provide engineering support for aiding the integration of sUAS capabilities into DoD programs. Under this investment, AirMap received $3.3M to aid product development and engineering support for integration of sUAS mission planning, post-mission analysis, and unmanned traffic management software. The award coincides with the launch of the AirMap Defense Group (ADG), a defense and security business unit that provides mission-critical technologies to the DoD. AirMap is working closely with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab to enhance and field test the AirBoss platform with small quadrotors.

“AirBoss represents the future of autonomous aerial intelligence,” said Larry Berkin, AirMap’s Executive Vice President of Business and Corporate Development and General Manager of the AirMap Defense Group. “Our airspace-aware smart routes, integrated with Reveal’s Farsight image mapping and analysis, have produced a world-class platform that fills a capability gap for the DoD.”

“UAS technology delivers critical situational awareness and tactical opportunities,” said Major Steven Norris, ACE Branch Head, Science and Technology, at the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab. “We look forward to further developing Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) technology to enable safer and more efficient UAS operations teaming with personnel and manned aircraft.”

“AirBoss equips troops with the tools to collect, process, share, and act on critical visual intelligence in real time,” said Garrett Smith, CEO Reveal Technology. “We are excited to work with AirMap and the DoD to develop a best-in-class platform for our warfighters.”

About Reveal Technology

Reveal Technology provides actionable intelligence for every squad. Reveal’s Farsight mobile application is a 2D/3D mapping and analytical tool for drone imagery, optimized to provide focused, intelligent analytics at the edge.

About AirMap Defense Group (ADG)

Since 2019, AirMap’s defense & security business unit has been focused on providing mission-critical technologies to the US Department of Defense. Adopting innovative drone services is crucial to maintaining the U.S. military’s technological advantage. ADG provides secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that help government agencies fill technology gaps, drive efficiencies, and perform mission-critical operations across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

About AirMap

AirMap is the leading digital airspace and automation company serving the drone economy. Airspace authorities and enterprises rely on the AirMap platform to safely operate drones in low altitude airspace and deliver critical business insights. AirMap offers best-in-class mission planning, flight and capture, and dataflow automation solutions to enterprises and third-party solution providers, who can connect their applications to AirMap's open developer platform. AirMap’s UTM and U-space products are deployed in the Czech Republic, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the United States, and available in over 30 countries. The company serves a global community of over 300,000 operators and 3,000 registered developers. AirMap is committed to advancing Urban Air Mobility (UAM) through ongoing standards development work, global research initiatives, and industry collaboration. Learn more at www.airmap.com.