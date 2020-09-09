SCA Pharma Adds Medication Intelligence to All Products with Kit Check’s Embedded RFID Tag

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kit Check™, the leader in automated and intelligent medication management solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement with SCA Pharma that allows SCA to add an embedded RFID tag to all of its products. SCA Pharma, an FDA registered 503B entity, will be the first 503B partner to utilize Kit Check’s tunnel association technology and register all drugs in the cloud-based registry.

By utilizing Kit Check technology, SCA Pharma will continue to deliver on its mission to offer hospitals solutions that improve the efficiency and accuracy of OR medication tracking processes. SCA Pharma’s extensive product catalog will be combined with Kit Check’s advancements in RFID tagging technology to present dynamic products to SCA customers. All SCA Pharma products will now be “ready to go” right out of the box, and the embedded RFID tag will save room in OR trays, allowing for more ease of use.

“Over the years we’ve been working together, Kit Check’s technology has allowed us to provide customers with stronger, safer products,” said Milton Boyer, CEO of SCA Pharma. “With the implementation of RFID tracking tags on all SCA Pharma products, our customers will have even more confidence in their overall OR medication tracking processes and can be sure that any potential diversion attempts will be halted at the first sign of abnormality.”

Kit Check is a leader in RFID-based medication inventory tracking and automated tray processing in use at more than 500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, and the company recently celebrated its 100 millionth RFID-tracked medication. SCA Pharma, a leader in the field of sterile compounding, is certified by DoseID – the first-of-its-kind RFID certification body for the pharmaceutical space – and will be the first 503B partner to utilize Kit Check’s tunnel association technology, which registers important item level data for each unit of medication at the point of production and creates a record for that product’s dynamic lifecycle. Both Kit Check and SCA are members of DoseID.

“As hospitals navigate this busy, uncertain time, it’s become increasingly important for them to acquire medication intelligence capabilities,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Kit Check. “SCA Pharma’s decision to upgrade their RFID tracking technology will continue to help hospitals keep their drugs safe, furthering Kit Check’s mission of diminishing the issue of drug diversion within the medical space and in our local communities.”

To learn more about Kit Check’s solutions, please visit kitcheck.com. To learn more about SCA Pharma, please visit scapharma.com or contact Natalee Kestler at nkestler@scapharma.com

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions for hospital pharmacies in the U.S., bringing visibility, simplicity, and predictability to the complex world of medication supply management. Our groundbreaking medication intelligence platforms provide item level visibility, workflow simplicity and actionable analytics, empowering stakeholders to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, every time. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked more than 100 million medications using Kit Check’s RFID product. Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 100 hospitals including full health system implementations, with more than 11 million cases tracked, and was ranked #1 in the Drug Diversion Monitoring category in the 2019 Best in KLAS report. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

SCA Pharma is an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility focused on producing sterile pharmaceutical compounds customized for hospitals and health-care facilities throughout the United States. A recognized leader in the industry, SCA Pharma offers an extensive catalog of critical products and support services delivered with unwavering commitment to quality.