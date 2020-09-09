Cutter® Insect Repellents Announces Donation to the American Red Cross to Aid Relief Efforts During the 2020 Hurricane Season

ST. LOUIS, Missouri--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service whose Home & Garden subsidiary supplies Cutter® insect repellent products, today announced a donation of more than 19,000 bottles of personal insect repellent to the American Red Cross.

The donation will help restock American Red Cross warehouses with personal insect repellent as the organization provides relief in the aftermath of devastating natural disasters, like Hurricane Laura, which recently caused extensive flooding along the Texas-Louisiana border.

Heavy rain and flooding caused by extreme weather events has the potential to cause mosquito populations to rise, which in turn can increase the rate of mosquito-borne sicknesses in humans and animals.

“When natural disasters hit, families and first responders have so much on their mind that mosquitoes – and the potential diseases they carry – shouldn’t be a worry,” said Steve Schwallie, Division Vice President of Marketing for Spectrum Brands Home & Garden Division. “We are proud of our ongoing commitment to help protect communities impacted by natural disasters through our growing partnership with the American Red Cross, because we know how important it is to protect yourself and your people from potential mosquito-borne disease.”

Spectrum Brands is a proud partner of the American Red Cross as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to work with communities in times of need.

“We appreciate the generosity and support from Spectrum Brands, makers of Cutter® insect repellents, and know this donation will be greatly appreciated by our disaster teams and those we help who have been impacted by fires, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes,” said Cindy Erickson, CEO for the Missouri-Arkansas Region of the American Red Cross. “The support we receive from our donors makes it possible for us to reach more people who need us.”

Cutter® mosquito and tick repellent products have been protecting families for over 50 years as one of the leading repellent brands in the U.S. To see the brand’s full portfolio of products visit www.cutterinsectrepellents.com.

About Cutter® Products

Bumps and bruises happen. Mosquito bites don’t have to. Kids will be kids – let Cutter® Insect Repellents help make biting insects one less thing you have to worry about. For more than 50 years, Cutter® brand has protected families from mosquitoes and ticks through all of their outdoor fun, with a range of repellents available to make it easy to pick the right solutions. Now offering hand sanitizer and insect bite care products, Cutter brand has more options than ever to look after who you love. Visit cutterprotects.com to learn more. Protect Your People.™

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or on Twitter at @RedCross.