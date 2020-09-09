Glia Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been selected by Glia for public relations services. Based in New York City, Glia is a provider of Digital Customer Service that serves more than 100 financial institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe.

Glia’s platform enables organizations to meet customers where they are and communicate through whichever methods they prefer, including messaging, video banking and voice, and guiding them through CoBrowsing. According to Aberdeen, companies with strong digital-first capabilities have an 89% customer retention rate. And, this has become even more essential during times of social distancing. Digital Customer Service is more important than ever, and is best delivered as a comprehensive, holistic solution. By shifting from a traditional phone-centric customer service model to a modern digital-first approach, organizations that leverage Glia’s platform are able to save time, reduce costs and enhance the customer experience.

William Mills, CEO, William Mills Agency said, “Glia has always stood out to us; they have been recognized as trendsetters as they are serial Finovate Best of Show Winners and made the 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor list. Now, their platform is increasingly important to help solve customer problems with limited in-person contact. Demonstrating excellence in the customer service experience is an absolute necessity.”

“It’s an important time to take our brand to the next level with William Mills Agency,” said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder, Glia. “Financial institutions are understanding the sense of urgency to provide better Digital Customer Service. We have a chance to help the market evolve quickly and that is done in part by the awareness and education that comes from a comprehensive public relations strategy.”

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia’s solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 100 financial institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation – most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020. Visit glia.com to learn more.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is the nation’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.