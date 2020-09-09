Teledentistry Platform Helps Dental Practices Provide Safe Quality Care Amid COVID-19

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein (Nasdaq: HSIC) is now offering TeleDent by MouthWatch, a teledentistry and patient engagement platform that incorporates live video conferencing, patient messaging, and cloud collaboration to ensure a seamless integration into the dental practice.

Available to customers through Henry Schein Dental and Henry Schein One, TeleDent offers real-time, two-way video conferencing so practitioners can conduct emergency triages, consultations, pre-visit screenings, post-op visits, and visual case presentations virtually. Using TeleDent, dentists can connect with patients through a desktop or mobile devices, and their consultations can be recorded for integration into clinical care and patient records to help ensure effective and thorough virtual dental care.

“Dental practices are rapidly implementing new solutions to provide patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and TeleDent is truly a comprehensive solution that allows our customers to provide safe, efficient care for their patients,” said Jonathan Koch, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein Global Dental Group and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein One. “With TeleDent’s simple, collaborative platform, our customers can seamlessly integrate teledentistry into their practice workflow.”

The patient-facing messaging included in the TeleDent platform is designed so practitioners can communicate directly with patients, as well as seamlessly collaborate and share diagnostic information with their dental team and specialists in a cloud-based portal. The dental team can also easily transition patients to a specialist and see their task assignments within the TeleDent platform.

“We developed TeleDent to help dental professionals serve their patients anytime, anywhere, and it’s now more important than ever that dentists are able to provide care safely and efficiently,” said Brant Herman, CEO of MouthWatch. “We’re very excited to introduce TeleDent to Henry Schein Dental and Henry Schein One customers to promote the wide-spread adoption of teledentistry during a time when safely connecting providers with patients is of the utmost importance.”

To learn more, please visit www.henryscheinone.com/teledent/pr.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. established in partnership with Internet Brands in 2018, is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix® Enterprise, Easy Dental®, TechCentral™, Demandforce®, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360®, Officite, and DentalPlans.com® as well as international companies, including Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, Exan®, Power Practice and LabNet, among others. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.

About MouthWatch LLC

MouthWatch, LLC is a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices. Since 2012, the company has pioneered the integration of digital imagery and communications technology in the field of oral health. This experience makes it possible for MouthWatch to take the lead in bringing the benefits of telemedicine to the world of dentistry. The company was recently ranked 1303 in the 2020 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company is the top teledentistry company on this list and the 11th fastest growing company within dentistry overall. For more information, visit www.MouthWatch.com.