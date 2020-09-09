Accenture Federal Services Wins U.S. Air Force Contract to Build Cloud-Based Infrastructure for Enterprise Resource Planning Systems

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a contract to establish a new cloud-based common infrastructure for the U.S. Air Force enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. The contract is valued at up to $89.5 million, with a five-year performance period.

Under the terms of the contract, AFS will manage the existing information technology (IT) infrastructure and support the Air Force plan to establish a new cloud-based platform to host its ERP functions, including those for financial management, human resources, payroll, and logistics. The goal is to help the Air Force improve the flexibility of its ERP systems, reduce redundant infrastructure and commodity services, and strengthen the overall security of its IT environment.

“We are excited to work with the Air Force to deliver new capabilities in the cloud, positioning the Air Force for future adoption of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies,” said Vince Vlasho, who leads Accenture Federal Services’ Defense Sector portfolio. “We will leverage our significant experience migrating ERP systems to the cloud to help the Air Force achieve greater value.”

Accenture brings vast private-and public-sector experience with complex ERP systems integration, including the Air Force Defense Enterprise Accounting and Management System (DEAMS) program and its new personnel payroll system.

Susan Lawrence, deputy director of Accenture Federal Services’ Defense Sector portfolio said, “this contract demonstrates the commitment to modernize Air Force business practices and provide enhanced support for today's service members and their families. We’re honored to help the Air Force incorporate innovative solutions and more efficient systems which improves their ability to focus on the mission.”

