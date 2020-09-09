Learning A-Z and UNICEF Kid Power Partner to Help Teachers Motivate and Engage Students While Empowering Them to Fight Hunger in Their Communities

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amidst changes caused by COVID-19, teachers and leaders are looking for resources and strategies to engage students and keep them excited about learning each day. Thanks to a new partnership between Learning A-Z and UNICEF Kid Power, PreK–6 schools now have an innovative way to motivate students to read and learn while encouraging them to help people facing hunger in their communities and across the United States.

Through this partnership, students who use Raz-Plus, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and Writing A-Z can now convert the digital stars they earn in the programs into virtual coins they can redeem for meals for local families in need. Educators interested in learning more about how the partnership works, and other ways they can help students make a real-world impact, are invited to attend a webinar presented by Learning A-Z and UNICEF Kid Power on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Within Learning A-Z’s PreK–6 online reading and science instructional resources, students earn digital stars when they read books, complete assignments, and make learning gains. Thanks to the partnership with UNICEF Kid Power, students now have the option to convert those stars into virtual coins they can use to help families struggling with hunger.

“To ensure that impactful learning continues no matter where it takes place, teachers need strategies to engage students and to support their social and emotional well-being as well,” said Lisa O’Masta, president of Learning A-Z. “By empowering kids to give back, we can motivate them to reach new heights in their learning and help them experience the satisfaction of helping others.”

“Our mission is to inspire kids to believe that they have the power to make a difference in the world every day,” said Troy Hickerson, co-founder of UNICEF Kid Power. “When you give kids a sense of purpose, their engagement soars. Whether they’re learning and practicing literacy skills with Learning A-Z, or interacting with our Kid Power Up videos that boost physical activity and social-emotional learning, kids see that their activities have an impact and that they can make a difference at school, at home, or anywhere.”

To register for the Sept. 24 webinar presented by Learning A-Z and UNICEF Kid Power, please visit: http://bit.ly/laz-kid-power

About UNICEF Kid Power

UNICEF Kid Power®, a program of UNICEF USA, is a free, interactive video platform that helps children discover how their everyday activities—such as moving and learning—can make a difference in the world. As children interact with Kid Power Up videos, they unlock critical support that UNICEF and its partners distribute to children who need extra support in our global and local communities. To learn more, visit www.UnicefKidPower.org. To make even more impact (beyond the partnership between Learning A-Z and UNICEF Kid Power), sign up for free at http://unicefkidpower.org/kidsa-z

About Learning A–Z

Learning A-Z® delivers pre-K–6 literacy solutions that are designed to make teachers’ lives easier. Its suite of award-winning digital products are used by more than 8 million students in more than 170 countries and includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum, professional learning, and assessment solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers), Cambium Assessment (innovative state- and district-level assessment solutions), and VKidz® Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science).

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com.