byteCares Partners with California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce to Expand Access to Teledentistry and Remote Teeth Straightening

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--byte, the world’s fastest growing doctor-driven direct-to-consumer invisible aligner company, has partnered with the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) to increase access to oral healthcare through exclusive discounts to teeth straightening treatments, free access to teledentistry services and oral healthcare education.

“Hispanic communities specifically have faced a lack of nearby dentists and dental insurance, an overall Latino dentist shortage and low household income, all of which, compounded with COVID-19 have resulted in major challenges to dental and orthodontic care,” said Julian Cañete, President and CEO of the CHCC. “Our partnership with byte helps meet these issues head-on through teledentistry.”

This partnership will help address inequities identified by a recent UCLA study, including:

Latinos are 80% less likely to have access to a dentist in their local area.

Latinos are still two times more likely to not have health insurance compared to non-Hispanic whites and are even less likely to have access to dental insurance.

Latino young adults are far less likely to live in high-income households, with less than a quarter living in households earning over $52,256. The out-of-pocket costs for orthodontic work in California can typically be as much as $12,000, which can make the cost prohibitive for low-income households. And should that household afford dental insurance, they would still need to pay an out-of-pocket cost of around $10,000.

“As a California-based company, byte is honored to help bring greater access to teledentistry services to a historically underserved community,” said Scott Cohen, Co-Founder for byte. “We’re committed to making the inaccessible, accessible, and this partnership, part of our byteCares program, does just that.”

Other recent byteCares efforts include partnering with the City of Carson for greater teledentistry access, supporting non profits such as the LA Promise Fund, The Midnight Mission, Learning Lab Ventures, raising funds to feed frontline healthcare workers and manufacturing face shields and ventilator parts distributed across the country.

byte is the #1 rated, mission-driven leader disrupting the dental industry by giving customers access to at-home invisible aligners that deliver professional results in half the time and cost of traditional methods. Headquartered in Los Angeles, byte's nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists prescribe and oversee every treatment plan.