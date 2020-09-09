Talkspace Announces Demi Lovato As Mental Health Spokesperson

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkspace, the global leader in digital behavioral health, and celebrated singer, songwriter and activist Demi Lovato, today announce a partnership with the goal of destigmatizing therapy and inspiring people to take action in support of their mental health. Together, Talkspace and Demi Lovato aim to help those struggling during an unprecedented time in the world with access to same-day care from licensed therapists and psychiatrists. The partnership will kick off with social and media campaigns in September.

“ It’s important for me to use my voice and platform in a meaningful way. I’m grateful to join the Talkspace family to make mental health care more accessible and help change the way we talk about mental health,” said Lovato. “ My journey to becoming an advocate has not been easy, but I am glad that I can help people out there struggling gain access to resources that could help to improve or even save lives.”

Today’s announcement is a natural evolution of Lovato’s deep personal connection to mental health care and commitment to using her voice to advocate for mental health. Talkspace and Lovato share a commitment to broadening access options, particularly given that more than half of the U.S. population is experiencing the negative mental health effects of the pandemic. And, with two-thirds of people with a known mental health illness not seeking treatment, an emphasis on the awareness in care options has never been more important.

Talkspace connects people with its network of thousands of licensed therapists and psychiatrists via its easy-to-use and HIPAA-compliant web and mobile platform. Today, the need for therapy is more urgent than ever — and with Talkspace, clients can get matched with a therapist within 24 hours, engage in live video sessions and send their therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere. Whether suffering from anxiety or depression, recovering from trauma or in need of psychiatry, adolescent or couples therapy, Talkspace has clinical treatment options for almost every need.

“ At Talkspace, we have always spoken candidly about mental health in order to reduce, and ultimately remove, the stigma surrounding therapy,” said Talkspace CEO Oren Frank. “ Demi Lovato has been a strong advocate and honest supporter of treatment and mental health, and we’ve always admired her commitment and willingness to speak up, both for herself and her fans. It’s for these many reasons we’re so honored to have her join the Talkspace family as we work toward creating lasting change when it comes to the access, care and perception of mental well-being.”

Since mid-March, Talkspace has doubled its volume YoY. This partnership comes on the heels of several initiatives Talkspace has introduced in response to the heightened need of digital therapy solutions. Talkspace has donated 2,100 free months of therapy to frontline medical workers, opened a variety of free tools to provide support and guidance including therapist-led support channels for those impacted by COVID-19 and racial injustices, and expanded in-home access with its Amazon Alexa skill integration, offering even more ways to access mental health care.

About Talkspace

Talkspace was founded in 2012 with a mission to make therapy accessible for all. Talkspace has helped over 2 million people access mental health services by confronting three main barriers to care: cost, stigma and access. Today we find ourselves in a world where stigma around mental wellness and healthcare is receding, and more than ever people are actively seeking support. Talkspace meets people where they are, offering HIPAA-compliant remote and ongoing therapy from anywhere, anytime. With audio, video and messaging formats available, clients are able to access affordable support in the way that works best for them. Today, over 40 million lives are covered for Talkspace through insurance or employers. Connect with a network of thousands of licensed clinical therapists and psychiatrists today at www.Talkspace.com.