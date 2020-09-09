S2 Genomics Announces Asia-Pacific Distribution Partnerships for the Singulator™ 100 System With SCRUM, PharmiGene, LnCBio, Thunderbio Science, and TrendBio to Accelerate Single-Cell Research

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S2 Genomics, Inc., today announced that it has entered into distribution agreements with SCRUM, PharmiGene, LnCBio, Thunderbio Science, and TrendBio for the promotion, sales, and support of S2’s Singulator™ 100 System and associated products for single-cell genomics and cell biology applications in the Asia-Pacific region.

The distribution agreements cover Japan (SCRUM), South Korea (LnCBio and Thunderbio Science), Taiwan (PharmiGene), and Australia and New Zealand (TrendBio).

“The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in single-cell genomic and cell biology analyses, and that is driving a need for improved sample preparation solutions,” said Dr. Stevan Jovanovich, S2 Genomics’ Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to welcome SCRUM, PharmiGene, LnCBio, Thunderbio Science, and TrendBio as key partners for S2 Genomics. Each of these distributors has significant expertise in life sciences, and especially in genomics. Expanding our commercialization efforts into the Asia-Pacific region represents a significant milestone for S2 Genomics.”

S2 Genomics’ Singulator 100 system enables consistent isolation of single cells or nuclei from solid tissue samples, essential to producing high-quality single-cell data from difficult tissue types. The Singulator 100 system uses single-use disposable cartridges and proprietary reagents to automate tissue dissociation in a convenient workflow. In addition, the system allows users to create their own dissociation protocols, use their own reagents, and dissociate tissue at low temperature to minimize changes to cell transcriptomes.

Takemitsu Furuta, President and CEO of SCRUM noted, “It's exciting for SCRUM to be working with S2 and expand our product portfolio in cell biology, especially single cell genomics. This is also an important area of current life science studies in Japan. I strongly believe the value of this platform will facilitate our customers’ research studies and greatly improve their experimental efficiency.”

S2 Genomics distributor information can be found at www.S2Genomics.com/distributors.

About S2 Genomics, Inc.

S2 Genomics, founded in 2016, is a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for single-cell applications. S2 Genomics’ technology platforms integrate advanced fluidics, optics, and biochemistry to produce automated sample preparation solutions for single-cell sequencing and cell biology markets, enabling discovery and innovation in life science research, healthcare, and agriculture. For more information, visit https://S2Genomics.com.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

S2 Genomics, the S2 Genomics logo, and Singulator are trademarks of S2 Genomics, Inc.