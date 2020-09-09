PAN Communications Adds Identity Management Leader SailPoint to Robust Security Portfolio

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm, today announced the addition of Austin-based identity management leader SailPoint to its growing cybersecurity client roster. SailPoint delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform. With more than 1,100 employees, the growing company will tap PAN to help accelerate its media relations strategy and up-level its brand narrative through content marketing, executive thought leadership, social and influencer strategy, and a strong measurement program.

“From the very beginning of our search, PAN stood out largely due to their media savvy and extensive media relationships, plus their data-driven approach to integrated marketing programs,” states Jessica Sutera, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications at SailPoint. “Throughout our conversations, it was clear that the team had a deep understanding of not only our company but the intricacies of our industry. The energy and dynamic on the team was equally impressive. All together, they bring the right combination for us at this stage of growth, and we are excited to work together on building an impactful awareness program.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated a rapid workforce shift from in-office to virtual and thus, an immediate demand for companies to enhance their digital infrastructure at an unprecedented rate. In this rush, it became critical to maintain digital identities, provide access and determine how that access should be used. The experience of granting access – to the right people at the right time – is now business essential, and PAN looks forward to helping SailPoint tell this story.

PAN Vice President, David Bowker, will oversee the partnership. Bowker is excited to work with SailPoint to implement a comprehensive communications strategy that fuels visibility as the brand continues to pursue an aggressive growth strategy and lead the identity management industry.

“As companies across the globe have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives at an rapid pace, identity has become a critical enabler – and SailPoint is at the forefront of securing the modern enterprise and workforce,” said Bowker. “I look forward to bringing this impressive brand to an expanded audience and spotlighting its vision for the new identity and access experience.”

The agency’s integrated marketing and PR experience runs deep, evidenced by its recent recognition in the PR News’ Agency Elite Top 100 firms list in 2020. PAN has provided guidance to a wealth of security clients during its 25+ years in the industry, and its passion for this industry will lay the foundation for helping SailPoint convey its unique story and true competitive advantage through a fully integrated and strategic program.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world’s most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers’ dynamic business needs.

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 150 employees internationally. Celebrating 25 years in business, PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories and coveted user experiences that align to their growth strategies. Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London. Our teams are positioned to help you emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Rapid 7, Carbon Lighthouse, Payoneer, BMC, Amdocs, Radial, CyberX, Citrix and Cogito. For more information visit our website at www.pancommunications.com, follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm).