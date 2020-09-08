UrthPact’s American-Made “Guilt-Free” Straws Join The Fight Against Plastic Pollution

LEOMINSTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UrthPact--a world leader in compostable bioplastic manufacturing--is now shipping their new line of home compostable drinking straws. The straws are engineered in partnership with Danimer Scientific, another world leader and developer of compostable bioplastic materials. With capacity in the billions for their first year, UrthPact will reduce the environmental impact of the single-use plastics industry, and put a dent in the 142 billion plastic straws used yearly in the United States alone.

The innovative straws are made with Danimer’s Scientific’s signature biopolymer NodaxTM PHA, which has been certified home compostable by TUV Austria’s OK compost HOME protocol. The material is a revolutionary step in the fight against plastic pollution from single-use products, as it is certified to compost in any environment on Earth in under a year, including landfill and marine conditions. UrthPact is the only contract manufacturer worldwide currently working to partner with nationwide and international brands, distributors, and other private-label organizations. The goal is to help expand their partners’ single-use product offerings and increase sustainability by carrying the home compostable straws under their own brands.

By addressing customer satisfaction and environmental benefits, UrthPact’s straws top all current single-use alternatives. They provide a superior drinking experience to paper straws, and are more environmentally friendly than other bioplastics like PLA (polylactic acids). They perform exactly as you’d expect a single-use plastic straw to--but without any of the environmental consequences.

As a USA-based manufacturer, UrthPact takes pride in providing products that are 100% Made in the USA. “Knowing exactly where and how your products are being made matters now more than ever,” says UrthPact CEO, Paul Boudreau. “Consumers are looking for an American-made product, and we’re here to help you provide that to your customers.” UrthPact’s facilities are also Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified, placing food safety and customer satisfaction at the top of their priority list, guaranteeing a contaminant-free and high-quality product.

“Home compostable straws are only the beginning,” Boudreau says. “PHA is a revolutionary new material in the world of bioplastics and has the ability to truly change the landscape of the single-use industry over the next 10 years. Single-usage was never the problem. The problem was we chose to use a material that was designed to last forever to make products only meant to be used for 5 minutes. With Mother Nature’s materials and our engineering expertise, we’ve truly solved the single-use plastic problem.”

Since its foundation in 2013, UrthPact’s goal has been to create a world Where Consumption Leaves No Footprint™. Taking their knowledge of the plastics industry, along with the mindset to save the planet, Boudreau and his team of engineers have created a wide range of compostable product lines, including coffee packaging, cutlery, and now straws. Straws will be the first home compostable product added to the portfolio, to be followed shortly by home compostable cutlery. They’re continuing to work towards preventing 25 billion plastic parts from reaching oceans and landfills. That’s enough parts to circle the globe 122 times.

UrthPact welcomes private-label brands and distributors to become partners. To learn more, click here. Restaurants, schools, and large institutions should contact their distributors to learn how they can order UrthPact’s new home compostable straws.