ITEC Entertainment Conceives Multigenerational Concept Design for The Forestias, Thailand’s Largest Private Sector Development Initiative

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITEC Entertainment Corporation, an industry leader of worldwide design and technology solutions for commercial properties, today announced the company’s multigenerational design contribution to The Forestias, Thailand’s largest private sector property development. Applying 30-years of design and development expertise, ITEC has partnered with Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), one of Thailand's leading property developers, to create the most future-forward sustainable living community experience for people of all ages.

“Everything at The Forestias is designed with a common purpose to promote the good health and happiness of residents to a level never before undertaken, including the layout of the public spaces, home layouts, choices of materials used inside and outside homes, the integration of 21st century life technologies, the management of natural light, noise, heat, airflows, as well as air quality and water quality,” said Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, Project Director for The Forestias. “Among the most important innovations at The Forestias is the way we bring families closer together across multiple generations through carefully planned residential components. They are designed specifically for the needs of particular age groups, whether they are first jobbers, newlyweds, young families, or older parents, and allow them to live close to their children and grandchildren, or their parents, while still allowing each to maintain their independence and privacy.”

The Forestias will include multigenerational residential components with condominiums, villas and estate homes for a diverse range of lifestyles and family sizes, plus commercial spaces, such as offices, a recreation complex, food and beverage outlets, and family education and entertainment facilities. A key feature of The Forestias is its expansive, sapling-planted 4.8-hectare forest at its center.

Construction began in 2019, and the first phase will be completed in 2021. ITEC developed the central narrative that drives the intergenerational community experience for residents and tenants and embodies the entire 63.7-hectare property focused on healthier, happier and more sustainable living. ITEC also delivered a comprehensive user experience master plan including physical planning, environmental designs and marketing initiatives.

“The Forestias concept can serve as a blueprint for developments across the globe for how to creatively integrate an imaginative story and nature centered innovation into an urban environment resulting in sustainable living and a better quality of life for all,” said Bill Coan, CEO & President of ITEC Entertainment. “We are proud to partner with MQDC and pioneer this new concept of multigenerational community living in a unique forest setting. It will continue to be a shining example of how city living and nature can not only co-exist, but can actually grow better together.”

The Forestias is designed to cleverly use its natural environment to implement a number of sustainable initiatives, including water management strategies that mitigate stormwater run-off and improve water quality. The property will also feature advanced irrigation systems requiring no potable water, vegetation providing shade to hardscape areas that will reduce the urban heat island effect, and active soil and invasive species management. These elements are skillfully woven into the overall layout to deliver an unforgettable and nature-filled mixed-use experience.

Phase 1 of The Forestias will be completed in 2021. MQDC recently announced fresh milestones with 98% of roads and 85% of bike lanes and walkways in place. Learn more at https://www.itec.com/media/forestias/

About ITEC Entertainment Corporation

ITEC Entertainment Corporation is a global industry leader of award-winning, entertainment solutions that ignite the dreams of hundreds of millions of people all over the world. ITEC’s culture of performance and innovation pushes the frontiers of themed entertainment design, production and technology to new heights. Founded in 1985, ITEC has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive guest experiences spanning: theme parks, rides and shows; cultural attractions; resorts and mixed-use; themed dining; entertainment centers; and themed retail. ITEC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ITEC.com.

About MQDC

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) is the property development arm within the DT Group of Companies (DTGO). The company adheres to DTGO's beliefs and values in working collaboratively with all stakeholders to shape a better design for quality living and lifestyle enhancement.

As an international company that invests in research-oriented property development, MQDC’s holistic innovations are applied based on advanced technology and a thorough understanding of the balance of nature. For more information, visit www.MQDC.com