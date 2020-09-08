Daniel Boulud Partners with Goldbelly to Ship His Signature Dishes Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Michelin Starred Chef Daniel Boulud announced today the nationwide expansion of Daniel Boulud Kitchen (DBK), the delivery concept designed to bring classic culinary dishes to the home via a partnership with Goldbelly, America’s leading platform for food e-commerce. DBK launched in New York City, Westchester and the Hamptons in May 2020 and will now be available in all 50 states through Goldbelly.com.

“ With much of the country still at home and unable to travel, we want Daniel Boulud Kitchen to be accessible to people everywhere to enjoy a celebratory meal at home,” said Chef Daniel Boulud. “ Now with Goldbelly, these classic French dishes will be available nationwide.”

Through specially curated meal kits, foodies across the country will have the opportunity to recreate Chef Boulud’s recipes in their homes with all the necessary ingredients. Items include:

Bouillabaisse Kit for 4 ($379): Chef Daniel Boulud’s authentic Bouillabaisse, a traditional Provençal seafood stew. In just one pot and a few simple steps, you can teleport your family and friends to the coast of the French Riviera.

Beef and Butter Kit for 4 ($329): A variety of three cuts of beef from Scharbauer Ranch, Chef Daniel Boulud’s favorite ranch in Texas, along with three different compound butters to accompany the beef: Red Wine-Shallot, Smoked Red Pepper and Persillade.

Red Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs Kit for 4 ($349): Chef Daniel Boulud’s signature 12-hour Red Wine Braised Short Ribs, a classical Provençal dinner complete with seasonal vegetables.

French Sweets Gift Box by Épicerie Boulud ($135): Handpicked French sweets by Chef Daniel Boulud. The box includes traditional French Lemon Madeleines, Cannelés de Bordeaux, Pâte de Fruits, and seasonal gluten-free Macarons.

“ As one of the greatest chefs of our time, we are so excited to be partnering with Chef Daniel Boulud to offer some of his most signature dishes," said Joe Ariel, founder and CEO of Goldbelly. “ As Goldbelly seeks to empower the best chefs to reach people nationwide, we can't wait to provide this elevated culinary experience from Chef Boulud to homes across the country.”

Specialty menus for holidays and seasonal gifting opportunities will also be available via Goldbelly, including Seder, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, New Years and more. Other offerings will be available in the near future including tastings of salmon and French charcuterie.

About The Dinex Group

Founded by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, The Dinex Group, LLC is a collection of internationally renowned and highly lauded restaurants with an emphasis on fine dining and cuisine served at the highest level. A culinary innovator and iconic restaurateur, Daniel founded The Dinex Group in 1993 with his eponymous restaurant, DANIEL, growing it today to 12 company-owned and seven licensed venues around the world including DANIEL in New York City; Café Boulud at The Surrey in New York City, Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach and Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto; Maison Boulud at the Ritz Carlton in Montreal; Bar Boulud in New York City, Mandarin Oriental Boston and Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London; Boulud Sud in New York City and the JW Mariott Marquis in Miami, db Bistro Moderne in New York City and at the Marina Bay Sands Resort & Casino in Singapore; DBGB in CityCenterDC in Washington D.C. and three Épicerie Boulud locations throughout New York City. The company additionally operates a commissary kitchen, a catering business and the majority stake in Feast & Fête, one of New York City's premiere catering and events companies.

For more information on Daniel Boulud and all of his properties, please visit www.DanielBoulud.com.

About Goldbelly:

Goldbelly is America’s leading platform for food-e-commerce. Founder & CEO Joe Ariel and his team of "Food Explorers" discover the most unique, creative, and legendary foods from across the country - from sweet to savory, classic to novel, and everything in between - and ship them to your door, anywhere nationwide. With an ever-expanding, curated selection of over 5,000 of the nation's best regional, small-batch foods, Goldbelly empowers restaurants and foodmakers by offering a platform for small businesses to reach new customers outside of their local area. Learn more about us on goldbelly.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.