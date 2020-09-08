AmeriHealth Caritas Awarded Contract to Continue Serving District of Columbia’s Medicaid Population

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas announced that its Washington, D.C., Medicaid plan, AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia, has been awarded a contract by the Department of Health Care Finance to continue helping the District’s Medicaid enrollees access quality health care.

“ We look forward to continue advancing our mission with innovative, whole person health care solutions for our members in the District and to further strengthening our relationships with the Department of Health Care Finance, community organizations, and providers,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul A. Tufano. “ We believe Medicaid can be a vital platform to help us build a country where everyone, regardless of economic status, race, disability, gender or sexual orientation, has access to quality healthcare. This contract award allows us to continue working with providers, community organizations, and caregivers to support members who deserve nothing less than an opportunity to achieve their American Dream.”

AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia has served the District since 2013 and is its largest Medicaid health plan, managing care for more than 120,000 DC Healthy Families, DC Healthcare Alliance, and Immigrant Children’s Program enrollees.

“ We have changed the narrative from health plan to health catalyst, leading in solving psycho-social and policy challenges that prevent our enrollees from achieving their full health potential,” said AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia Market President Karen Dale. “ Our leadership represents an irrepressible force for innovation, collaboration, inclusion and equity. The relationships and collaborations we established are increasingly effective at improving the enrollee’s experience, supporting provider effectiveness, and producing value for the health care dollars the District invests.”

As a proud member of the D.C. community, AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia stands committed to bringing innovative services and solutions to help address the health disparities and social determinants of health faced by the most vulnerable populations. Its past innovations in this area, which it plans to continue under the new contract, include:

Medically-tailored home-delivered meals for vulnerable individuals

Respite care, housing supports and wrap-around services for those persons experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity

Prescriptions for produce, at no charge to enrollees, to support enrollees living with food insecurity and chronic conditions

Lyft and Uber rides to help enrollees get to and from their medical appointments

Legal aid to address unsafe and unhealthy housing at no cost to enrollees

Workforce development programming

Business consulting services for enrollees with budding small businesses at no cost to qualified enrollees

Planned new interventions and solutions include expanded telemedicine services, new provider supported remote monitoring services, a new enrollee Wellness Center and new programs focused on increasing the utilization of behavioral health services and improving maternal health outcomes.

AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia’s new contract will take effect Oct. 1, 2020, and will be in place for one base year with four one-year renewal options.

About AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia

AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia, a member of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, is a Medicaid managed care health plan dedicated to helping members get care, stay well and build healthy communities. Headquartered in the District, AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia addresses social risk factors impacting health, leverages robust enrollee engagement strategies to increase rates of preventive care, and utilizes programs to support health and wellness for the vulnerable populations it serves. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasdc.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 13 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves more than 5 million Medicaid, Medicare and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 37 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.