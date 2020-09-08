1VALET Announces ecobee Smart Thermostat Partnership

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart building solution provider 1VALET Corp. officially announced a strategic partnership and integration with ecobee, a leader in smart home devices. The partnership will see ecobee become 1VALET’s preferred Canadian smart thermostat partner.

With the continued rollout of 1VALET’s Smart Building Ecosystem, the partnership will see a full integration of the 1VALET platform with ecobee’s SmartThermostat, ecobee3 lite, and SmartBuildings thermostat management solution. This will allow 1VALET to offer an energy-saving, sustainable solution for centralized remote control of smart thermostats in the multi-residential space.

“With a SmartBuildings API tailored specifically towards the high-rise multi-residential market, ecobee is far ahead of its competition,” said 1VALET VP of Operations Brandon Vaters. “This partnership will allow us to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”

Along with providing property operators with remote control of every thermostat in a community, the partnership also opens the door to significant energy and operational savings, as well as asset protection. A third party study conducted by Low Carbon Logistics conservatively estimates a 5% reduction in heating & cooling costs for residential suites, and 10% reduction in heating & cooling costs for common areas.

About 1VALET:

Founded in 2016, 1VALET is a software-based platform that integrates IoT smart technologies to create a unified multi-residential experience between residents, property managers, and their staff. By creating an ecosystem that combines a smartphone-centric resident experience with otherwise independent building components into one management platform, 1VALET is able to streamline building operations, enhance resident experience, and create safer, smarter communities.

To learn more, visit 1valet.com

About ecobee

ecobee Inc. was founded in 2007 by Stuart Lombard. Driven by the desire to reduce his family’s own carbon footprint, Stuart set out to build the first truly smart thermostat that not only conserved energy, but also delivered comfort without compromise. ecobee has been praised for its intuitive design, pioneering smart sensor technology, and providing users with an environmentally friendly solution. The company expanded into even more homes with the introduction of ecobee SmartBuildings, a thermostat management solution for commercial and multi-family buildings. Now with the introduction of the new ecobee Haven smart monitoring service, ecobee SmartCamera with voice control, and ecobee SmartSensors for doors and windows, ecobee continues to deliver smart that makes a difference.

To learn more, visit ecobee.com