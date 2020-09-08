NAPCO Pipe & Fittings Selects Ammunition as Marketing and Advertising Agency

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAPCO Pipe & Fittings, a Westlake company, has named Atlanta-based Ammunition as its marketing and advertising agency providing a full suite of agency services.

NAPCO is a leading polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe and fittings manufacturer in North America and services multiple unique markets, including municipal water and sewer, residential plumbing, water well, agricultural irrigation, turf, electrical and mining. NAPCO’s extensive product offering includes molded and fabricated fittings and pipes ranging from ½” to 36” in diameter, in gasketed, solvent welded, and restrained joint configurations, as well as Certa-Lok®, a highly renowned joining system that “locks” pipes together when a nylon spline is inserted into a precision-machined groove, creating a fully circumferential restrained joint.

Ammunition is an independent full service agency building brands that build the world. Experts in demand generation and lead management, Ammunition has extensive experience serving brands in home & building products and building construction, partnering with brands to drive business with leading-edge digital strategy, personalized CRM, break-through creative, and everything in between.

In its responsibilities as NAPCO’s new marketing and advertising agency, Ammunition will lead research and planning, creative, advertising, media planning and buying, marketing automation and CRM, social media strategy and management, and a host of other services aimed at building the NAPCO brand in both the United States and Canada.

“We couldn’t be more excited to earn the trust of the NAPCO team. We believe our agency’s leading-edge capabilities and deep industry experience make us uniquely equipped to help support and grow this great brand,” says Jeremy Heilpern, CEO at Ammunition. “Our team is eager to get to work and drive meaningful results with marketing strategies that will make a lasting impact on this great business.”

“As we’ve gotten to know and work with the Ammunition team, they’ve proven to be a results-driven agency with insightful strategic thinking and best in class capabilities,” said Mark DaSilva, director product management, marketing & development at NAPCO Pipe & Fittings. “Add to that the agency’s rich building industry experience, and we knew Ammunition was the right partner to assist us in leading our business forward.”

About Ammunition

Ammunition, a member of the global agency network Worldwide Partners, is an independent full service agency building brands that build the world. Headquartered in Atlanta Georgia, Ammunition partners with brands to drive business with leading-edge digital strategy, personalized CRM, break-through creative, and everything in between. For more information, please visit www.ammunition.agency

About NAPCO

NAPCO, a Westlake company, is a leading North American polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe manufacturer. Founded in 1992, NAPCO supplies a broad range of gasketed, solvent welded, and restrained joint pipes for a diverse range of markets, including municipal water and sewer, residential plumbing, water well, and agricultural and turf irrigation. The company has a large and seasoned R&D team driving product enhancements that deliver innovative solutions that meet customers’ most challenging needs. NAPCO offers a large selection of PVC piping and fittings, including brands such as Certa-Lok®, Yelomine®, Certa-Set® and Certa-Flo®. To learn more, visit the website at napcopipe.com.