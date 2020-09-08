Wellthy Survey Finds U.S. Employers Increased Support for Employees Amid Pandemic

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellthy, a health-tech care concierge focused on helping families care for loved ones with complex, chronic, and ongoing care needs, today announced the results of its nationwide Pandemic Employment Survey. The survey finds that employers have significantly increased support for their caregiving employees during the pandemic.

“ About 60 percent of American employees have caregiving responsibilities,1 and for an employee with an aging parent or disabled child, managing care can become a second full-time job,” said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, Founder and CEO of Wellthy. “ The pandemic has further revealed the silent caregiver crisis in this country as it has exacerbated the pressures of managing care while working. We are grateful to the employers that have made it a priority to support their caregiving employees. By offering resources, employers can help employees focus and manage their workloads knowing that their loved one is being properly cared for.”

Key findings from the Wellthy Pandemic Employment Survey include:

81% of full- or part-time workers felt supported by their employer through the pandemic, compared to 63% of workers who felt their employer provided supportive resources, benefits or programs for their family’s care prior to the pandemic;

80% of respondents are less likely to consider a long-term care facility (assisted living, memory care, nursing care, etc.) for a loved one compared to before the pandemic;

70% of employees are concerned about going back to the office due to potential COVID-19 exposure and caregiving needs;

Nearly half (48%) of caregiver respondents have increased how much time per week they are spending on care-related activities during the COVID-19 pandemic;

43% of employed adults are likely to consider taking a leave of absence due to COVID-19-related family matters;

Due to stay-at-home orders, caregiving responsibilities for employed Americans have increased and 25% of caregiver respondents say they are struggling.

Wellthy matches families with a dedicated Care Coordinator who manages the care plan, advocates for loved ones, and tackles tasks across medical, in-home, financial, legal, housing, and social and emotional needs. Wellthy helps employers differentiate their benefits offerings to attract and retain talent, and promote a supportive and inclusive workplace. According to families’ feedback, employees who were offered Wellthy by their employers during the pandemic found the service minimized financial and emotional stress, increased productivity, and made navigating caregiving responsibilities easier.

Methodology

The Wellthy Pandemic Employment Survey was conducted online among a sample of 1,179 employed adults in the U.S. aged 18 years and older. The survey was administered during Q2 2020 by ENGINE INSIGHTS’ Online CARAVAN®. To view the full survey findings, download the study here.

About Wellthy

Wellthy is a modern healthcare concierge service. Wellthy uses dedicated Care Coordinators and a seamless technology platform to project manage healthcare for families with complex, chronic, and ongoing care needs. Wellthy takes the pain out of healthcare — scheduling appointments, finding the right specialists, researching treatment options, managing insurance, organizing records, communicating with family members and much more. Wellthy adds a layer of much-needed customer service to the health system — giving families help, hope and peace of mind. Get the care you and your loved ones deserve. With a Wellthy Care Coordinator, you'll always have someone on your side. Find out more: www.wellthy.com. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn and Twitter @WeAreWellthy.

1 Findings of the Wellthy Pandemic Employment Survey of 1,179 employed adults in the U.S. aged 18 years and older during the period of June 19-24, 2020. Caregiving responsibilities are defined as taking care of at least one person for more than 5 hours per week.