SUSS MicroTec and DELO Announce Collaboration on Imprint Lithography

GARCHING, Germany & WINDACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SUSS MicroTec and DELO cooperate in the optimization of imprint manufacturing processes for the production of wafer-level optics (WLO). These optics are essential for emerging applications in the automotive and consumer electronics industries, among others. The combination of SUSS' imprint technology with DELO's high-performance materials adds considerably to the capability of the SUSS Imprint Excellence Center, offering its customers significant competitive advantages, for example in the terms of time-to-market.

SUSS MicroTec, leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, announces the cooperation with DELO, a leading manufacturer of high-tech adhesives and other multifunctional materials. The central focus of the cooperation is the development and qualification of enhanced process solutions for micro-imprint lithography applications, especially the interaction of equipment and materials. The use of imprint lithography has become indispensable in the field of data communications, autonomous driving, lighting, medical and consumer electronics. It is emerging as a key technology for many booming applications such as face recognition, light carpets and augmented reality. Due to rapid technological developments in these areas, the need for industrial level robust manufacturing solutions is growing.

The technological solutions arising from this cooperation will be accessible to customers via the SUSS Imprint Excellence Center in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, a combined effort of SUSS MicroTec and SUSS MicroOptics. In addition to clean rooms and imprint equipment, the infrastructure in Neuchâtel provides access to an experienced workforce with extensive optics and process expertise and established supply chain relationships.

The alignment between the equipment and the materials used, such as the polymer adhesives for micro-imprinting, is a core component of the cooperation. To this end, DELO light-curing products are already integrated in the latest generation of SUSS imprint systems, offering users a perfect match between the curing unit and the materials to be cured.

"The synergies between material and equipment manufacturers are of great importance in the further development of key technologies and their transfer to series production, especially in today's world," comments Franz Richter, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of SUSS MicroTec. "In-depth knowledge of each other's products and the ability to closely coordinate them form the basis of a fruitful partnership. Reliability and competence play an equally important role. We are looking forward to developing future-oriented imprint solutions and technologies together with a strong and experienced partner like DELO."

"With their excellence center and its experienced partners for every aspect of wafer-level optics processes, SUSS MicroTec has created a premium offering for manufacturers of consumer and automotive electronics. It will significantly reduce their learning curves and enable a faster entry into the market," says Robert Saller, Managing Director of DELO. "As the interplay of imprint material, processing technology and curing equipment is pivotal for reducing costs and increasing output, we are excited to contribute our strong expertise in materials and processes for wafer-level optics."

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.suss.com

About DELO Industrial Adhesives

DELO is a leading manufacturer of high-tech adhesives and other multifunctional materials as well as the corresponding dispensing and curing equipment. The company's products are mainly used in the automotive, consumer, and industrial electronics industries. They can be found in almost every mobile phone and every second car worldwide, for example in cameras, loudspeakers, electric motors, or sensors. Customers include Bosch, Daimler, Huawei, Osram, Siemens, and Sony. DELO's headquarters are in Windach near Munich, with subsidiaries in the USA, China, Singapore, and Japan as well as representative offices and agencies in numerous other countries. The company has 800 employees and achieved a turnover of 163 million euros in the last financial year. www.delo.de