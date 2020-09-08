Eos Energy Storage Enters into Definitive Agreement to Combine with B. Riley Principal Merger Corp II; Combined Company to List on NASDAQ Under Symbol “EOSE”

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eos Energy Storage LLC (“Eos”), a leading manufacturer of safe, sustainable, low-cost, and long-duration zinc hybrid cathode (“Znyth™”) battery energy storage systems, and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE: BMRG, BMRG WS, BMRG.U) (“BMRG”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) (“B. Riley Financial”), today announced a definitive merger agreement for a business combination that would result in Eos becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos Energy”) and intends to list its shares of common stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “EOSE”.

Founded in 2008, Eos is focused on accelerating the growth of clean energy in the United States by deploying large scale stationary energy storage solutions that deliver reliable and cost-competitive power in a safe and environmentally sustainable way. Eos’s flagship product, the Eos Znyth® DC battery system, is designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market, is commercially available and scalable, and is manufactured in the United States. Znyth® technology requires just five core commodity materials that are derived from non-rare earth and non-conflict minerals, in addition to being fully recyclable. Eos’s battery is non-flammable and does not require any moving parts or pumps, which allows for simple upkeep and market-leading low-cost operations.

Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos, said, “ Today marks an important milestone of advancing Eos’s mission to drive a low carbon, more resilient and sustainable energy future with our energy storage solution. We are excited to partner with the B. Riley Financial team, who share our vision of a safer and cleaner energy future powered by Eos.”

Dan Shribman, Chief Executive Officer of BMRG and Chief Investment Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented, “ We are excited and honored to partner with Eos in a unique opportunity to invest in a truly disruptive solution to address a clear need in the rapidly growing energy storage market. The capital from this transaction will allow Eos to deliver significant long-term growth and shareholder value creation. The recent technological and commercial momentum from Eos has been great to see and we look forward to capitalizing on this in all facets of the business.”

Transaction Overview

The business combination values Eos at an implied $550 million pro forma enterprise value which represents ~2.0x 2022E revenue and ~0.5x 2024E revenue. The boards of directors of both Eos and BMRG have approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund the rapid growth of Eos’s corporate strategy, which includes the expansion of its manufacturing capacity to meet customer demand, investment in personnel to further drive research, development and commercialization, in addition to general corporate purposes.

Following completion of the transaction, Eos will retain its experienced management team. Joe Mastrangelo will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Sagar Kurada will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Daniel Shribman will join the Eos board of directors upon closing of the transaction.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by BMRG with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

B. Riley FBR is acting as capital markets advisor to BMRG. White & Case LLP is acting as legal advisor to BMRG.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Evercore are acting as financial advisors to Eos. Morrison Cohen LLP is acting as legal advisor to Eos. KPMG is acting as financial, accounting and tax advisor to Eos. Deloitte LLP is engaged as the independent auditor to Eos.

About Eos Energy Storage LLC

At Eos, we are on a mission to accelerate clean energy by deploying stationary storage solutions that can help deliver the reliable and cost-competitive power that the market expects in a safe and environmentally sustainable way. Armed with a patent for a membrane-free zinc battery technology, Eos has been pursuing this opportunity since 2008 when it was founded. Eos has 10+ years of experience in battery storage testing, development, deployment and operation. The Eos Aurora® system integrates Eos’s aqueous Znyth® to provide a safe, scalable, and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion.

To learn more about Eos, please visit: https://eosenergystorage.com.

About B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE: BMRG, BMRG WS, BMRG.U) (“BMRG”) is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses, and is sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY). BMRG is focused on pursuing a business combination with established businesses with an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $400 million to $1 billion that would benefit from access to public markets and the operational and strategic expertise of B. Riley Financials’ management team and board of directors. For more information, visit https://brileyfin.com/principalmergercorp.

