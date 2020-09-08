Elliptic Labs Announces Proof-of-Concept Agreement With World-Leading Laptop/PC Manufacturer

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs announced today that it has signed a contract for a proof-of-concept project with one of the world’s top three laptop/PC manufacturers. The proof of concept will feature Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Security Sensor on a laptop. This low-power virtual sensor utilizes Elliptic Labs’ Virtual Smart Sensor Hub to make laptops more secure by tracking the user’s presence. Elliptic Labs will collaborate closely with the laptop manufacturer to ensure full integration of its technology throughout the project.

“The future at Elliptic Labs is very bright, driven by the strong demand of our Virtual Smart Sensor Hub by the laptop, IoT, automotive, and smartphone markets,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “We provide powerful, cost-efficient AI software that delivers innovative features on any device without having to add hardware sensors— it’s no wonder there are currently over 100 million Elliptic Labs-powered devices worldwide! Laptop manufacturers are the latest technology channel to appreciate the extra capabilities their devices can benefit with our Virtual Smart Sensor Hub.”

The AI Virtual Security Sensor is one of several virtual smart sensors that Elliptic Labs delivers to OEMs, all of which result in greater user functionality and cleaner, sleeker device designs. Its popular INNER BEAUTY™ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor revolutionized smartphone design by allowing OEMs to replace hardware sensors with software and eliminate the bezel around the screen.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Us

Elliptic Labs AI software makes sensors and technology more intelligent through its Virtual Smart Sensor Hub for the IoT, smartphone, laptop and automotive markets. With 100M+ Elliptic Labs powered devices, the Virtual Smart Sensor Hub delivers wellness monitoring, contextual awareness, touch-free interaction, increased sustainability by reducing energy consumption, and is scalable to support billions of devices. The Virtual Smart Sensor Hub uses machine learning and/or sensor fusion to combine ultrasound with data aggregated from all on-device sensors. Headquartered in Norway and with operations in the United States, China, South Korea and Japan. Its employees throughout the world are motivated by common core values of diligence, innovation and integrity. Visit: www.ellipticlabs.com.