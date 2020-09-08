World-Champion Gymnast Aly Raisman Partners with Sanvello to Advance Mental Health Solutions

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanvello Health, Inc., a leading digital mental health care provider and a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, today announced a new partnership with gold medal gymnast and wellness advocate, Aly Raisman. The news strategic partnership also comes as Sanvello launches its new mental health coaching services and an expanded therapy offering, both available within the app.

An active user of Sanvello, Raisman will help reach millions of people worldwide who can benefit from taking action to improve their mental health. She’ll also work closely with the Sanvello team to build out new services and offerings for global app users, informed by her own personal experience.

“Working with a professional therapist and building in self-care practices to my everyday routine have really helped me through some very tough times,” says Raisman. “I want to help others create space to focus on their own mental health, and Sanvello is a great place to start. There’s no one-size-fits-all for mental health, but with so many types of support within Sanvello, you can choose the path that feels right to you. Together, we want to encourage help-seeking behavior and improve the mental health care experience so more people around the world can take small steps to feel better.”

The partnership, and launch of in-app coaching and therapy services comes at a critical time: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has more people than ever in need of quality mental health care. More than one-third of American adults are experiencing symptoms of an anxiety disorder, and one-quarter are experiencing symptoms of a depressive disorder, according to CDC survey data — up more than 250% from a year ago.

"We’re seeing thousands of people come to Sanvello every day seeking help for stress, anxiety and depression. People are overwhelmed, and they’re choosing Sanvello as their first stop to find better mental health," says Brian Sauer, chief executive officer of Sanvello. “With a new academic year upon us adding new stressors, we’re expecting the need to only increase. Over three-quarters of our users with stress, anxiety and depression report feeling better within just 60 days. We are eager to partner with Aly to continue to bring the best digital mental health support we can to people around the world.”

The additional services rounds out the company’s care service offering, making Sanvello Health the nation’s first and only digital behavioral health care provider with a completely seamless and integrated patient experience, combining the power of content and care to serve a broad population across multiple diagnoses such as anxiety, depression and trauma-related conditions.

The full Sanvello patient experience now includes:

Therapy services available in 10 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington. More states will be added by year-end, with these services serving 80% of the U.S. population. Three-quarters of Sanvello Therapy users saw 50% improvement — clinically significant improvement — within 60 days.

Highly trained coaches providing personalized support to help people identify their goals, break down barriers, apply cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) concepts to everyday life, and remain engaged and motivated through their mental health journeys. Sixty percent of Sanvello Coaching users report feeling better within 60 days and are twice as likely to have clinically significant improvement in their assessment scores — their increased engagement results in superior outcomes.

An ever-expanding library of self-care resources including meditation, coping tools and CBT-based Guided Journey experiences that help people stay engaged, build healthy habits and feel better through more frequent interactions. Sixty percent of Sanvello Guided Journey users report feeling better within 60 days.



Used by over 3.5 million people worldwide, Sanvello holds the No. 1 search position for stress and anxiety in the app stores and has a consumer approval rating of 4.8/5 stars. Sanvello is also covered by the health plans of 37 million Americans through partnerships with major insurance payers.

Consumers interested in learning more can try a free 14-day trial of Sanvello Premium + Coaching by downloading Sanvello from their app store.

