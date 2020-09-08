Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace Welcomes TeamViewer Remote Connectivity and Collaboration Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Canada announced that TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, is now available for channel partners in Canada on Ingram Micro’s Canada Cloud Marketplace. Ingram Micro and TeamViewer inked a global distribution agreement in April 2020, which has been rolled out to 19 countries, including Canada.

The agreement supports the ongoing work from home trend necessitated by the global pandemic and makes TeamViewer's portfolio of remote work solutions more accessible to Ingram Micro's partners and their customers.

Now available in the Ingram Micro Canada Cloud Marketplace:

Enable your employees to work from home – as if they are working at their desks with the full power of their office computers and LAN speeds with Remote Access

Make team collaboration and meeting a breeze with TeamViewer Blizz video conferencing and collaboration platform

Allow your support teams to support your remote workforce effectively with their extremely secure TeamViewer Support Tools

Monitor, Patch, and Protect all the remote workers and their devices with TeamViewer Remote Monitoring and Management tools

"We have been adapting rapidly to the changing environment created by the global pandemic," says Greg Onoprijenko, Cloud director at Ingram Micro Canada. "Our partners need the best solutions to make adjustments to the new norm, and we are pleased to offer them a wide range of products and solutions, such as those from TeamViewer's suite of remote connectivity solutions.”

"COVID-19 has fueled a large-scale adoption of remote work – which had already gained momentum in recent years with many companies as an new model of work that can bring together teams that are often separated by hundreds or even thousands of miles," says Finn Faldi, president of TeamViewer Americas. "Our agreement with a world-class partner such as Ingram Micro broadens the reach of TeamViewer technologies across geographies and markets, helping teams, employees, and their customers stay productive during today's crisis, but also in better days to come."

To learn more about TeamViewer workplace digitalization solutions and how your organization can safeguard employees and customers without losing productivity, visit Ingram Micro Cloud Canada Marketplace.

