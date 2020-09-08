Aviva Canada Selects CoreLogic’s Next-Generation Digital Insurance Hub to Power its Claims Business

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, announced today Aviva Canada has adopted CoreLogic’s leading digital insurance hub.

Aviva chose CoreLogic’s digital insurance hub because it enables the seamless unification of all parts of the claim supply chain on one cloud-native concurrent platform. CoreLogic simplifies claims workflows, enables innovation agility through best-in-class InsurTech solutions and integrates its supply chain partners into the claims workflow with a flip of a switch.

“Our expanded relationship with Aviva is another milestone in providing leading global insurance companies with the most comprehensive and connected insurance workflow and management solutions available,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “Our solutions are focused on providing our clients with fast, effective, user-friendly and innovative policyholder experiences, as well as reducing costs and improving workflow efficiencies.”

“Aviva is known for its superior claims experience, and we take pride in getting customers back to normal quickly after a claim event,” said Hazel Johnson, Vice President, Property Claims at Aviva Canada. “By expanding our well-embedded global relationship with CoreLogic in Canada, we’ll be able to keep customers connected and involved throughout their claims activity from start to finish. Our people can quickly estimate damages virtually, resulting in faster settlements and higher customer satisfaction.”

By adopting CoreLogic’s technology, Aviva Canada joins Aviva United Kingdom in providing its clients with an end-to-end insurance solution across underwriting and claims management, enhancing customer’s claim and risk management experience.

CoreLogic provides Aviva Canada with a digital collaboration and workflow hub that bridges the communication and operational gaps between its supply chain partners and customers to manage claims faster. This central communication and workflow hub for claims management enables Aviva’s property claims customers, adjusters and vendors access to the same data, ensuring everyone involved can instantly access, add, modify and use the information they need, when they need it. Whether the customer is uploading damage photos and documents, sharing video content, sending messages or simply receiving update notifications, they remain informed, connected and involved from start to finish.

CoreLogic provides an industry standard digital hub with an open API framework and a secure claims management tool. CoreLogic enables leading insurance companies such as Aviva Canada to integrate their InsurTech partners directly into their claims workflow at the click of a button. As Aviva Canada expands its use of InsurTech services, it can rely on CoreLogic to help build a future-proof digital strategy that will better serve its customers for years to come.

