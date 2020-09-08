AVANT Communications’ Business Surges Globally with 8x8; Named an 8x8 Open Channel Program Platinum Partner

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that AVANT Communications (“AVANT”), a platform for IT decision-making and the premier distributor for next generation technology, has been named as an 8x8 Open Channel Program Platinum Partner. This recognition highlights AVANT’s commitment and success in delivering the 8x8 Open Communications Platform™, which uniquely combines cloud voice, team chat, video meetings and contact center in a single solution, through its global network of Trusted Advisors.

“We are very excited to have attained the Platinum tier in the 8x8 Open Channel Program, which was only made possible through the performance of our exceptional Trusted Advisor community,” said AVANT President Drew Lydecker. “During this time of accelerated demand and adoption of enterprise cloud communications solutions, 8x8’s proven track record providing a reliable global infrastructure, top-of-the-line functionality and business integration capabilities is a key differentiator. Together we are empowering the growth and success of our Trusted Advisors as they help organizations ensure business resilience while enabling employees to work from anywhere.”

As one of the top three Master Agents in the global 8x8 Open Channel Program to reach Platinum Partner status, AVANT has positioned itself globally as a master agent and leader in channel sales enablement of next generation technology solutions. AVANT’s growing network of Trusted Advisors is made up of channel professionals fully enabled to help CIOs, CISOs and other enterprise decision-makers keep up with the rapid rate of technological change. Available exclusively to Trusted Advisors, AVANT offers Pathfinder, an integrated platform built on Salesforce Communities that delivers a powerful face-to-face IT decision-making tool for enterprise customers.

“As a top Master Agent in the channel, we would like to extend well-deserved congratulations to AVANT for achieving Platinum status in the 8x8 Open Channel Program,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8. “Through our strong partnership, we are enabling their Trusted Advisors to succeed and accelerate growth in one of the most dynamic cloud markets as they help customers move to the cloud and transform the digital workplace.”

The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures that every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, have the necessary resources to thrive. The partner program offers tiered levels of dedicated resources for lead generation and conversion, as well as highly customizable, white-gloved marketing campaigns to reach prospects. The program also includes activities such as blitz days (8x8’s channel pipeline generation initiative), account planning, product demos and custom co-branded prospect events. In addition, 8x8's best-in-class partner portal, PartnerXchange, allows partners to manage all customer needs, as well as access deal information, certifications and marketing content.

The 8x8 Open Communications Platform uniquely brings together the essential enterprise communications elements required for the digital workplace, combining voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center solutions fueled by shared intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform accelerates digital transformation initiatives and strengthens business responsiveness and resilience by providing secure, scalable, and extensible capabilities that are required for organizations to create unique employee and customer experiences at scale. For more information, visit the 8x8 Open Communications Platform.

8x8 at Channel Partners Virtual

Join 8x8 at Channel Partners Virtual from September 8-10, including the keynote The Golden Era of Communications on September 9 at 10:40 am PT / 1:40 pm ET in which Channel Partners/Channel Futures 2020 Channel Influencer of the Year John DeLozier will share how the channel can outpace their competitors by accelerating customers’ shift to operate from anywhere.

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.