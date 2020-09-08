byteCares Partners with LA Promise Fund to Support Oral Care for Students, Families and Faculty in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--byte, the world’s fastest growing doctor-driven direct-to-consumer invisible aligner company, has announced a partnership with the LA Promise Fund through its byteCares program, benefiting schools in South Los Angeles. Byte kicked off the program at its first-ever virtual ByteDay on September 4, featuring byte Dental Officer, Dr. Jon Marashi as well as byte Investor and Creative Advisor Kerry Washington.

“At byte, increasing access to care is the driving force behind everything we do,” said Neeraj Gunsagar, President of byte. “We’re proud to be able to support the students, parents and teachers of schools in South LA who might not otherwise have proper access to oral healthcare. This is why we do what we do.”

During the virtual ByteDay, Marashi introduced the program and educated on the importance of oral healthcare, while Washington shared a message of confidence and hope, inspiring the community. LA Promise Fund provided access to additional resources to further support the South LA community.

“We’ve been working with students in South LA for many years to help prepare them for success,” said Veronica Melvin, CEO/President with the LA Promise Fund. “Oral healthcare is a huge need in this community. We’re excited to be able to address it directly and are grateful for the support byteCares and Kerry Washington are offering to make that happen.”

byteCares aims to build confidence throughout communities, one smile at a time by providing free access to teledentistry, Byte products, hygiene education and helping empower those who would not otherwise be able to afford it. The organization seeks to improve 10,000 smiles by 2022. Other recent byteCares efforts include partnering with the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce as well as other non profits such as Midnight Mission, Learning Lab Ventures, the City of Carson for greater teledentistry access, and supporting frontline healthcare workers across the nation by manufacturing face shields and ventilator parts during COVID-19.

ABOUT LA PROMISE FUND

Working through a network of high-performing, community-based schools and a portfolio of programs that reach students throughout LA County, the LA Promise Fund creates vibrant community hubs and partnerships that foster motivated, engaged, and directed students poised for academic, professional, and personal success. For more information about LA Promise Fund, visit lapromisefund.org.

ABOUT BYTE

byte is the #1 rated, mission-driven leader disrupting the dental industry by giving customers access to at-home invisible aligners that deliver professional results in half the time and cost of traditional methods. Headquartered in Los Angeles, byte’s nationwide network of licensed orthodontists and dentists prescribe and oversee every treatment plan. At under $85 per month, byte has found a way to make the inaccessible, accessible—providing an easy, convenient and affordable way to upgrade your smile through our teledentistry platform. For more information on byte, visit: www.byteme.com