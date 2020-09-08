Minted launches Notes of Gratitude Collection to benefit World Central Kitchen

Minted, the design marketplace known for bringing unique design from independent artists to consumers everywhere, today announced the launch of its Notes of Gratitude collection benefiting World Central Kitchen. Minted’s Notes of Gratitude collection includes personalized stationery, notebooks, and greeting cards with new designs that address the unique circumstances we face amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the design marketplace known for bringing unique design from the best independent artists to consumers everywhere, today announced the launch of its Notes of Gratitude collection benefiting World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. As we collectively navigate these unprecedented times, Minted invites consumers to use the power of a handwritten note to express gratitude, send a message to a loved one, and journal your thoughts, all while supporting your local community.

Minted’s Notes of Gratitude collection includes personalized stationery, notebooks, and greeting cards with new designs that address the unique circumstances we face amid the COVID-19 pandemic—in some cases with wit and humor, and in other cases with enduring compassion and sentiment. Minted collaborated with real customer Lindsay Shookus, the Emmy Award-winning Saturday Night Live producer and co-founder of Women Work F*cking Hard, to integrate greetings that have a lighthearted and comedic lens.

“Few things are more meaningful right now than the physical artifact of a handwritten note, particularly for someone who is far away from the rest of their family,” says Minted Founder and CEO Mariam Naficy. “At Minted, we’ve seen an increased demand for designs that casually say hi, check in with friends, and send hugs from far away. I was thrilled when Saturday Night Live Producer Lindsay Shookus reached out to show me the witty and caring ways in which she had customized our stationery. She had the idea to encourage others to send notes to their friends and family (and do it for a good cause). We are pleased to partner together on this new collection to raise funds for World Central Kitchen, an organization that supports local communities, front line workers and the restaurant industry.”

“Like many during these strange and challenging days, I've yet to conquer the art of living through a global pandemic,” says Shookus. “Some days I think I have finally figured it out only to wake up to feelings of confusion and uncertainty the next morning. Early on in quarantine, I found something that really helped me was choosing to focus on gratitude and spreading that idea around to the people in my life, near and far. I started writing two letters a day to share this appreciation and love. I decided to create special Minted 'quarantine edition' stationery and sent letters all over the country; I sent some to best friends and co-workers and some people I hadn’t spoken to in years. I shared honesty and fears and anxieties, but mainly I chose to share gratitude. If there is ever a time to acknowledge each individual that has added to your life, it is now. There is no way around it—we are experiencing a life-changing time right now between COVID-19 and the BLM movement. My hope is these small moments of connection can help encourage optimism and unity in a time when we are spread so far apart.”

Choose your favorite design from Minted's community of independent artists and customize it to express your individual sentiments with text and photos. Shop notebooks, $16; personalized stationery from $35; and greeting cards for as low as $3.98 per card. All proceeds benefit Frontline Foods. The collection will be available at minted.com.

Founded by chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a team of food first responders, mobilizing with the urgency of now to get meals to those who need them most. During the COVID-19 pandemic, WCK has activated thousands of restaurants and kitchens to feed marginalized and vulnerable communities and brave medical professionals on the front lines. WCK’s Restaurants for the People program attacks the growing hunger and economic crises on two fronts by paying local restaurants to cook fresh meals for their neighbors in need—at the same time getting food to hungry people and keeping restaurants and their teams open and working. A nourishing meal in a time of crisis is so much more than a plate of food—it's hope, it's dignity, it's a sign that someone cares about you and that you are not alone.

“We are grateful for Minted's creative support of World Central Kitchen—which will contribute to our efforts supporting local restaurants and people and communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” says Maggie Leahy, World Central Kitchen's Director of Donor Relations.

Starting today, customers can shop Minted’s Notes of Gratitude collection at minted.com/lp/notes-of-gratitude.

About Minted

Minted is a design platform bringing the best in independent design to consumers everywhere. The company's art, stationery, and textiles products have reached over 75 million homes worldwide.

Minted uses technology to bring unique, best-selling design to market at scale. Using its crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted always sells continuously fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to share and sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, and home decor, as well as serve major retailers and consumer products brands with data-backed design through licensing and wholesale partnerships.

The company has raised more than $300M from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Angel investors include Marissa Mayer, Jeremy Stoppelman, Julia & Kevin Hartz, Yishan Wong, and more.

About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. WCK has created a new model for disaster response through its work helping devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems. WCK has served more than 40 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world in countries including The Bahamas, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Venezuela, and the United States. WCK’s Resilience Programs in the Caribbean and Central America have trained hundreds of chefs and school cooks, advanced clean cooking practices, and awarded grants to farms, fisheries and small food businesses while also providing training and networking opportunities. Learn more at wck.org.