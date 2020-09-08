Prodoscore Announces Integration With Dialpad

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prodoscore, the global leader in employee visibility and productivity software, today announced a new integration with Dialpad, the most modern business communications company in the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) industry. The integration provides joint customers with a best-in-class UCaaS workforce solution to address the new reality of business in today’s Work-from-Home (WFH)/Work-from-Anywhere (WFA) world.

Businesses are looking for reliable solutions to address requirements related to productivity for globally distributed and remotely located employees, along with better streamlining of the employee experience with technology that works from anywhere. Prodoscore now provides Dialpad users with an integral employee productivity tracking tool to supplement its UCaaS cloud solutions for customers with distributed workforces.

“Prodoscore is defining a new category of technology for the future of work,” said Thomas M. Moran, Chief Channel Officer of Prodoscore. “The digital transformation requirements of organizations clearly focus on being able to seamlessly integrate technology with the employee experience to enhance a virtual culture. Trust, communication and collaboration are foremost in our minds. This integration with Dialpad correlates directly with a common strategy for both companies.”

Prodoscore’s integration with Dialpad underscores the explosive demand for digital transformation in companies across the U.S. and around the world. Customers are requesting enhancements to their existing technology ecosystem that can deliver valuable, actionable insights on workforce productivity needed in today’s WFH/WFA environment. The solutions put in place must align to enhance performance in a non-intrusive way that is not disruptive to workflow and is easy to use. Prodoscore and Dialpad deliver solutions that address these challenges.

“As companies have transitioned to Work From Anywhere, helping leaders take the guesswork out of managing remote teams has become more important,” said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. “Prodoscore’s integration with Dialpad will allow for a more complete productivity picture. We are excited to enable our joint customers with this capability on top of our full-stack platform.”

About Dialpad

Dialpad is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the “work from anywhere” era. A flexible, mobile business communications platform, Dialpad covers your phone system, conferencing and call center needs. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale and is powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM) to make every call a smarter call. Today, more than 70,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank, and Work-Bench.

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore™ is a company dedicated to empowering teams to be more effective and productive, validated with improved sales performance and time management metrics. By providing visibility into employee activities through a single, easy-to-understand productivity score, a “prodoscore” is calculated to improve workforce productivity. Prodoscore works seamlessly with Google Cloud apps, Office365, CRM systems, and VoIP calling platforms, allowing it to be quickly implemented and maintained. Learn more at prodoscore.com.