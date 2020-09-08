REPAY Announces Partnership with Advanced Business Computers of America to Enhance Card Payment Acceptance and Processing

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced its partnership with Advanced Business Computers of America, a leading provider of software with real-time accounting for subprime finance companies.

As an integrated partner, REPAY will enable companies utilizing the ABCoA Deal Pack platform across the automotive and financial industry with the ability to securely accept debit cards, credit cards, and ACH payments through its digital suite of payment channels. The integration will enhance the performance and user experience of subprime lenders by eliminating payment entry duplication which saves time, decreases error rates, and results in lower overall processing rates on recorded transactions.

ABCoA Deal Pack is an end-to-end software solution for the automotive and financial industries, helping automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication efforts throughout their workflows, remain compliant, and achieve overall business success with an all-in-one software ecosystem.

"We are excited to be working alongside ABCoA Deal Pack to further enhance the overall user experience on their platform for those working to process payments within the automotive and financial industries," said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. "Providing clients with a straight forward payment processing solution is not only convenient for them, but also benefits the end-user as well. When businesses are able to eliminate legacy processes and duplication, they're likely to witness an increase in workflow efficiency and overall client satisfaction."

“ABCoA Deal Pack takes pride in selectively integrating with best-in-class service providers,” said Jonathan Hedy, President of ABCoA. “REPAY has and will remain an industry leader, bringing feature-rich and cost-saving services to our mutual clients. Omni-channel payment innovation and automation are vital to customer success, and our integration ensures a seamless workflow between our platforms.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA, Inc.)

Advanced Business Computers of America Inc. develops and supports end-to-end software solutions for the subprime automotive and finance industry. Since 1983, Advanced Business Computers of America has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with dependable, all-in-one software and white glove service and support.

Deal Pack® is a product of Advanced Business Computers of America, (ABCoA), a privately-owned, Jacksonville-based company. Visit www.abcoa.com / www.dealpack.com

For more information about ABCoA Deal Pack, please call 800-526-5832 or email evie@abcoa.com