STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Expands Dallas-Fort Worth Connectivity with InnerCity FiberNet

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced it has an agreement in place with InnerCity FiberNet (“ICFN”), a leading provider of metro dark fiber infrastructure and managed services, to bring its metro select dark fiber, Ethernet, wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM), and dedicated Internet, to clients in its two Dallas-Fort Worth data center facilities.

Dallas Fort-Worth is an international interconnection hub, a central marketplace connecting the south and central United States and Latin America. STACK’s two data centers, DFW01 and DFW02, total 32 MW and almost 400,000 square feet of space in Plano, with adjacent expansion capacity of another 50 MW on 16 acres of land. Already served by 13 select carriers, these facilities will also now offer direct connection to ICFN’s extensive private fiber network with access to the Dallas infrastructure ecosystem.

“Connectivity is a critical offering for all of our clients, and we are proud to partner with industry leaders like ICFN to bring best-in-class options to the cloud providers and enterprises whom we serve both in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and nationwide,” said Donough Roche, Senior Vice President of Engineering for STACK. “ICFN has a long track record of success here, and we’re proud to bring their redundant fiber infrastructure into our facilities.”

“Technology advancements and content demand continue to drive the need for mission-critical data transport,” said Chris Degelia, General Manager at ICFN. “We are committed to designing and building carrier-class fiber networks into every major peering point in DFW and STACK INFRASTRUCTURE’s DFW01 and DFW02 are both an important part of our network.”

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE provides both the digital infrastructure and end-to-end client experience required to scale the world’s most innovative companies. Its offerings includes hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“HYPER STACK™”), immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites (“READY STACK™”), and powered shell options (“POWER STACK™”).

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in eight markets today: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; New Albany, Ohio; Northern Virginia; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and Silicon Valley, California. With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

For more information, visit www.stackinfra.com

About InnerCity FiberNet

ICFN, a Dallas based fiber optic infrastructure provider, enables high-speed, high-reliability, cost-effective connectivity solutions for enterprise business, education, data center, carrier, cloud, and content companies. ICFN owns and operates over 400 route miles of carrier class communication infrastructure in the DFW metroplex. Visit www.innercityfiber.net to learn more about our network and service offerings.