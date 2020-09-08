Windstream’s Diversity and Inclusion Efforts Win Recognition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, is executing initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion (D&I) that are earning acclaim.

“ At Windstream, we believe that having a diverse and inclusive culture brings many benefits including fostering innovation and collaboration, attracting and retaining top talent, and driving financial and operational results,” said Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer at Windstream. “ Even more important, we believe promoting diversity and inclusion is the right thing to do. There’s always more to be done, but I’m proud of what the Windstream team has accomplished over the past year.”

In the past few weeks:

Professional Woman’s Magazine has named Windstream a Top Employer of Women and a Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Company for 2020.

Black EOE Journal has named Windstream a Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Company for 2020.

HISPANIC Network Magazine has named Windstream a Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Company for 2020.

Windstream’s D&I priorities for this year include increasing awareness and education about the importance of having a diverse and inclusive workforce; targeting recruiting efforts to attract diverse applicants; continuing to expand employee resource groups, and raising awareness and educating all employees about unconscious biases.

Windstream’s D&I statement:

Connecting people in a world of infinite possibilities. At Windstream, we celebrate the authenticity and uniqueness of our people and their ideas. The diverse voices of our employees fuel our innovation and the inclusive culture we are building empowers each one of us to create amazing customer experiences.

