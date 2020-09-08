Integrated Defense and Security Solutions Awarded Contract Modification to Advance Cargo Skid Screening

BOXBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS) has been awarded a modification to their contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) to accelerate development for the new DETECT™ CS320. The DETECT™ CS320 leverages the capability of the company’s award winning DETECTTM 1000 computed tomography (CT) scanner to enhance screening capability for full-size skids.

The $1.3 million modification would leverage the capability of the DETECT™ 1000 imaging platform to deliver a high resolution fully rotatable 3-D image, providing operators with the most comprehensive non-intrusive inspection tools to quickly identify explosives, and weapons hidden within full-sized packaged cargo pallets or skids without breaking them down. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) detection algorithms will be enhanced to provide automated detection of potential threats and items of interest.

“IDSS is pleased to partner with DHS S&T to advance this innovative technology by applying Computed Tomography with AI algorithms to the problem of skid screening. This approach will improve the security and speed of inspecting full cargo skids without impeding the flow of commerce. The solution has wide-ranging application for both aviation and customs inspection. This new capability will be game-changing for aviation and potentially customs inspection by increasing the number of skids that can be scanned each day without increasing manpower,” said Jeffrey Hamel, President and CEO of IDSS.

Integrated Defense and Security Solutions is a small business which develops and manufactures security technology based in Boxborough, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 2012 by a team of security experts with the goal of developing security solutions to address current and future threats to aviation. Our first product, the DETECT™ 1000 has received certification by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) for explosives detection in carry-on baggage. While designed initially for explosives detection, the DETECT™ 1000 superior image quality and x-ray information has been leveraged for the Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) of mail and parcels as well as cargo of all sizes. In December 2019, IDSS was recognized as the grand prize winner in the DHS Opioid Detection Challenge (www.opioiddetectionchallenge.com) for its algorithm development and rapid detection capability for identifying illicit opioids in international mail and packaging. This program brings the superior imaging and AI algorithms to scan complete skids for aviation and customs inspection.