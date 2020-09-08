FloWater, Delivering the Future of Drinking Water, Lands Spot in Top 1,000 for Second Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With a three year annual revenue growth rate of 704%, FloWater, makers of new-tech, fully self-sanitizing water Refill Stations and home water purification solutions, announces its rank in the top 1,000 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. As an Inc. 5000 honoree, FloWater now shares an exclusive pedigree with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and other fast-growing and disruptive consumer brands.

FloWater’s Advanced Purification water Refill Stations are in place at over 5,000 offices, gyms, hotels, schools and retail locations; including Hyatt, Google, Microsoft, Red Bull, Urban Remedy, Oakland Unified School District and Club Pilates. The Company recently introduced foot-pedal activation technology, making their Refill Stations fully ‘touchless,’ the safest and most sanitary group hydration option, as America ‘reopens’, replacing traditional water coolers and water fountains.

“We are building Water 2.0 by creating a new brand and category with the world’s most-trusted and best-tasting drinking water for wherever consumers are—at work, in stores or gyms and at school or at home. FloWater’s Advanced Purification Refill Stations, pre-filled bottles and Faucet Filters transform ordinary tap water into ultra-refined drinking water free of viruses, toxins, microplastics and pollutants-- all while completely eliminating the need for single-use plastic water bottles,” according to FloWater CEO and Co-Founder, Rich Razgaitis,

Seeing permanent changes driven by the coronavirus pandemic in how consumers get safe drinking water at home, FloWater recently announced a full suite of home-use water filtration products to address consumer concerns about tap water safety and plastic waste at home and on the go.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Connecting to any tap water line, FloWater Refill Stations use Advanced Osmosis 7-stage water purification technology-- a form of reverse osmosis-- which is regarded as one of, if not the, most advanced methods for purifying and sanitizing water. Advanced Osmosis removes up to 99.99% of all toxins and contaminants in water, including viruses, bacteria, heavy metals like lead and arsenic, chemicals, and microplastics. The purification pores in Advanced Osmosis are approximately 0.0005 microns in size, much smaller than viruses and bacteria, which generally are anywhere from .02 to 1.0 microns in size.

The FloWater technology also alkalizes and oxygenates the water and adds electrolytes for better hydration. A carbon coconut filter ‘finishes’ the chilled water for a great taste.

More info at www.drinkflowater.com.

About FloWater

Recognized by Inc. and the Financial Times as one of America’s fastest growing companies and honored by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea, FloWater is the world’s first company building a comprehensive platform of water purification products. The FloWater team is passionate about eliminating plastic waste and providing clean, great-tasting drinking water to everyone, wherever they are. Today, some of the world’s best brands hydrate with FloWater, including Hyatt, Google, Red Bull, Play Station, Specialized Bikes, Microsoft, Club Pilates, Hulu, Urban Remedy, and O’Neill. FloWater delivers meaningful impacts for health and well-being, boosting hydration 200-500% while reducing the consumption of coffee and sugary beverages by 50%. Since the company’s launch, FloWater’s Refill Stations have saved over 300 million plastic water bottles from entering the environment and are on target to hit one billion by the end of 2022. For more information, visit www.drinkflowater.com and follow FloWater on Facebook and Instagram.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.