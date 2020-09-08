The Future is Now: Insight School of Washington Students are Ready to Begin Their New School Year

TACOMA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Washington. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Even more, students who need additional education assistance are concerned about their dwindling options.

Insight School of Washington (ISWA), a tuition-free online public-school serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state begins their school year Wednesday, September 9, and provides students with the opportunity to reach their academic goals in an alternative education setting. ISWA has been a trusted education partner for Washington families for over 14 years.

ISWA gives students a personalized learning experience and offers opportunities for college and career planning and career technical education through its Destinations Career Academy. This enables students to concentrate on important post-secondary planning resources, gain work experience, and earn industry certifications. ISWA also offers opportunities for credit recovery, which enables students to concentrate on courses in a condensed schedule to help students get back on track and graduate high school on time.

“It’s such a stressful time for parents who are trying to make the best decision about their child’s education right now,” said ISWA Head of School Cecily Kiester. “We feel fortunate that we can continue to enroll students and be there for families who are exploring their options. We’re really proud of the opportunities we can offer high school students in Washington state.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. ISWA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

To learn more about ISWA’s programs, scheduling, and enrollment, visit wa.insightschools.net//.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades 9-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISWA, visit http://wa.insightschools.net.