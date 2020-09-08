League of Southeastern Credit Unions Affiliate, LEVERAGE, Signs Agreement to Resell Access Softek Products

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Softek, Inc., an omnichannel digital banking platform provider, has established a reseller agreement with LEVERAGE, the for-profit affiliate of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions (LSCU).

LEVERAGE will now offer Access Softek’s entire digital suite of solutions to the more than 332 credit unions that the LSCU represents across Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Together, these credit unions are responsible for more than $120 billion in assets and 10.3 million members.

"LEVERAGE represents a strong network of credit unions across the southeast. We are proud to work together to bring our solutions to the credit unions that need them,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “Finding the right technology is important to the success of credit unions, and we look forward to helping more credit unions succeed through our partnership with LEVERAGE.”

LEVERAGE aims to provide business solutions that help to competitively position credit unions in the crowded financial services marketplace. It leverages its resources, relationships, and industry knowledge to connect credit unions to the right business solutions and service providers to maximize credit union performance and growth. Access Softek was selected by LEVERAGE for its comprehensive omnichannel digital banking platform.

“As we work to provide credit unions with the technology they need every day, we recognize the importance of providing an excellent digital banking suite. A lot of lessons have been learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the importance of technology,” said Steve Willis, President – LEVERAGE. “It is our mission to provide best-in-class services through our business partner relationships and we are excited to work with Access Softek in support of that mission.”

About LEVERAGE

LEVERAGE, the for profit affiliate of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions (LSCU), is fully owned by Affiliates Consolidated Services, the holding company for LSCU. LEVERAGE provides best-in-class products and services for credit unions across the country. For more information, please visit www.lscu.coop or myleverage.com.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Since 2004, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union customers from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com