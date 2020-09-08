Clyde Named BigCommerce Elite Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clyde, the extended warranty platform that helps retailers drive revenue and customer loyalty with product protection, today announced that it has been named an Elite partner of BigCommerce. Starting today, more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers have access to Clyde’s platform through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

“Clyde’s partnership with BigCommerce gives retailers of all sizes access to a top-tier extended warranty program in a matter of minutes,” said Brandon Gell, co-founder and CEO of Clyde. “As more and more retailers invest in e-commerce capabilities to improve the customer experience, our partnership was a no brainer.”

With Clyde’s extended warranty platform, BigCommerce merchants will both drive profit and offer their customers peace of mind. The benefits of Clyde’s extended warranty platform include:

Highly competitive rates, backed by top insurance companies

Seamless and instant claims experiences for customers

A high performing program powered by best-in-class technology

“Clyde shares our mission of providing merchants the tools they need to successfully scale and grow their business,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “We’re excited to welcome Clyde to our partner marketplace to provide our customers with an industry-leading protection plan offering.”

BigCommerce Elite Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.bigcommerce.com/apps/clyde/.

About Clyde

Clyde is a product protection platform empowering retailers to offer their customers extended warranties, growing revenue and driving customer loyalty. Clyde allows you to offer an exceptional customer experience and peace of mind when customers need you most—when something goes wrong.

Clyde’s plug-and-play platform seamlessly matches warranty contracts with products and gives retailers full visibility into customer information, claims, and program performance. Clyde makes product protection simple and intuitive for customers, with a transparent claims experience managed end-to-end by our team. Visit joinclyde.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn for more information.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners