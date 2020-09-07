The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities Hosted A Roundtable Event - Covid-19: Faith as a Moral Framework for our Communities

GENEVA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities (IAFSC), an NGO established to empower faith leaders to work for the safety and security of communities, has held a successful online interfaith roundtable event with representation from 50 participants representing 7 faiths from 18 countries.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Vinu Aram (Director of Shanti Ashram and Co-Moderator of Religions for Peace) said, “I want to thank the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities for this meeting today. The work of the Interfaith Alliance is so important: in the disruption of the ways we worked together as communities during Covid-19, we have found that children have become more vulnerable... While every nation is trying to find its own solution, those of us who work with children have to be greater advocates for their cause.”

Chief Executive of the IAFSC, Dana Humaid, said “Faith has rarely been more important or powerful than in the current crisis. The IAFSC hosted this event in order to allow discussion and facilitate knowledge-sharing from different religions and communities on a global scale. Faith leaders have the power to assist their communities, to be advocates for those in need, to make a difference and offer comfort and also to try and reduce the suffering of people under their watch.”

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has been unprecedented in modern times, and has had a significant impact on the physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of our communities. Millions have lost their jobs and are facing struggles such as hunger and homelessness. This pandemic has had unforeseen consequences as well, such as a surge in the cases of child sexual abuse as well as an increase in hate crimes based on race and religion.

Key Outcomes

The roundtable discussions aimed to address the most significant problems being faced by our communities today.

Supporting those most impacted by coronavirus in rebuilding their lives

We are all impacted by this pandemic, we are not all affected the same way.

The role of faith and faith leaders is to build, promote and invigorate a spirit of resilience.

When faith leaders aren’t able to contact their community and provide them with help or assistance in a difficult time, it is a challenge for everyone in the community.

Faith leaders have been taking on the bulk of the work in some communities.

We need to be careful of our blind spots, we cannot create a situation in which we overlook other communities that now need our help, such as those that may not be considered traditionally vulnerable sectors of society.

Protecting the digital dignity of children and supporting the victims and their families

Faith leaders can be champions in leading the prevention of sexual exploitation.

It is important to base our responses on data and evidence and go from there.

No one is an expert in the prevention of exploitation. Community is key.

We need to increase budgets for social and health services.

Family and family stability are also vital.

Education, mobilization, support and universal healthcare are all necessary in improving our communities.

Among others, organisations represented included: Arigatou International, ECPAT International, New York Board of Rabbis, Conference of European Rabbis, Bahá'í International Community, Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, Shanti Ashram, World Economic Forum, UNICEF, Conference of European Churches, Markaz Knowledge City (India), and Online Anti-Semitism Task Force.

Visit https://iafsc.org/