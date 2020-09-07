i-exceed's Appzillon Powers Bangladesh Based Mutual Trust Bank’s Fully Digital On-Boarding Solutions

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i-exceed, a leading global player for rapid digital banking transformation, has announced that it has powered 'MEasy', a fully digital on-boarding solution for MTB.

Appzillon, a unique combination of a low-code digital experience platform and pre-built customizable digital banking solutions from i-exceed, helped in rapid development of the solutions deployed at MTB. Using i-exceed’s platform, the solution went live in a record time of 4 weeks. The fully digitized customer interface provides a cutting-edge, hassle-free, personalized, and holistic digital banking experience.

Appzillon's unique micro-app and automated development approach helped the bank in developing self-service and assisted service solutions that facilitate the entire customer onboarding process in a quick and efficient way. Customers no longer have to engage with staff or stand in queues to open a bank account or to avail services; they can now do it in a matter of minutes using their national identity (NID) card with mobile and Internet banking services activated almost instantaneously.

Watch the launch of MEasy - https://www.facebook.com/200855849926128/videos/439804270273606

Speaking on this digital initiative, Mr. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO at MTB commented - “The solutions being developed using Appzillon will transition the traditional paper based approach to a digital one that ensures personalized and delightful user journeys. Going forward, we plan to transition several in-house developed mobile apps onto Appzillon’s digital experience platform. We look forward to our continued engagement with i-exceed.”

S. Sundararajan, Executive Director at i-exceed commented - “We are extremely pleased in our association with MTB, an entity focused on truly enhancing customer relationships. With our low-code digital experience platform Appzillon, we will help MTB realize their digital initiatives 60% faster than conventional solutions available today.”

About i-exceed

i-exceed technology solutions is a FinTech company that powers the digital transformation of the world’s leading banks and financial institutions. Appzillon, the flagship offering from i-exceed, consists of Appzillon Digital Banking Suite and Appzillon Digital Banking Platform. Appzillon Digital Banking suite is a set of pre-built omni-channel solutions that provides differentiated banking experiences for banks’ customers and staff. The Appzillon Digital Banking Platform is a low-code visual development environment that enables banks and financial institutions to realize their digital initiatives while being future ready at the same time. More than 90 financial institutions and over 20 million of their customers worldwide use Appzillon for their digital banking offerings.

About Mutual Trust Bank (MTB)

MTB was founded in 1999, Mr. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO leads the Bank currently, Bank has 118+ own branches, 18+ Sub Branches & 150+ Agent Banking Unit offices. MTB is scaling up towards other digital initiatives and we see more business potential in the coming months as MTB believes in enabling maximum services digitally.