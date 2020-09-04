AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited; Places Under Review with Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” from “a-” of Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL) (Barbados). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with developing implications.

The ratings reflect ICBL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

This rating action follows the announcement that BF&M Limited, ICBL's majority shareholder, has sold its 51% share ownership in ICBL to Paynes Bay Finance Inc., an investment vehicle owned and controlled by Joe Poulin through his family office, JPK Capital. The rating downgrades reflect the removal of rating enhancement that ICBL received from BF&M Limited.

Additionally, the under review with developing implications status reflects the need for AM Best to assess the new majority shareholder, its strategic plans for ICBL and the potential impact on the company’s rating fundamentals. The ratings will remain under review until AM Best has conducted detailed discussions with JPK Capital and completes its evaluation of the transaction and the implications for ICBL.

