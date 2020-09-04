Russo's Introduces "Nonna's Pizza" A Classic Italian Favorite Now Available to Order

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nonna’s Pizza, also known as grandma’s pie, is a traditional Italian pizza that grandmother’s would make for the entire family. The signature dish is said to have originated on Long Island and now has spread to the greater New York area. Chef Anthony Russo is now introducing this legendary pizza to several of his locations in the Texas marketplace for the first time.

Nonna’s Pizza also known as Nonna’s Pie is a rectangular pizza that is cooked in an olive oil-coated pan. Traditionally, the pizza is covered in a thin layer of mozzarella cheese and then topped with fresh tomatoes. Oftentimes, the mozzarella is placed directly on the dough, and the sauce goes on top of that, but this is not always the case. What makes Nonna’s unique is the crust. The dough is quickly stretched on the pan, giving it little time to rise before baking in the oven. This gives the pizza its signature thinner, crisper crust. The crust is what separates Nonna’s Pizza from other similar thinner crust pizzas, like Sicilian Pizza.

Using high-quality ingredients is what makes Chef Anthony Russo’s Nonna’s Pie rise above competitors. Chef Russo always uses the best quality ingredients to ensure a delicious final product. Nonna’s Pie includes Sicilian extra virgin olive oil, Robusto pizza sauce, premium roma tomatoes, fresh-cut basil, and Wisconsin's signature mozzarella cheese.

This pie is very nostalgic for Chef Anthony Russo. Russo reminisces on his childhood when Grandma would make it for him.

“This was our go-to pizza growing up,” Chef Anthony Russo states. “We used to have it for dinner every Sunday night at Grandma’s house. She used to use fresh homemade marinara sauce and fresh-made dough left over from the bread recipe. Grandma would place the dough square pan, then top it with marinara sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese. We are very excited to be one of the first pizzerias to bring Nonna’s Pizza to the Texas.”

Nonna’s Pie is now available for a limited time for pick-up or free delivery for just $16. Call or order online today. Nonna’s Pizza is only available at participating locations only. Please contact your local store for more details. To learn more about Russo’s safety measures, menu, lunch specials, delivery, takeout, catering, or to order online, please visit www.nypizzeria.com. See store for details.

Chef Anthony Russo’s Bio: The son of first-generation Italian immigrants, Anthony Russo, Russo’s New York Pizzeria Founder and CEO, grew up in a New Jersey home where the kitchen was the center of family life. He learned to cook from relatives visiting from Sicily and Naples, and worked at his family’s restaurant, Russo’s Italian, at the Jersey Shore each summer.

The family relocated to Galveston, Texas in 1978, yet remained steadfast in their commitment to serving fine Italian cuisine no matter where they called home. Anthony’s father opened Russo’s Italian Restaurant, which quickly became a favorite among locals, and reinforced Anthony’s passion for creating and serving homemade Italian fare.

In 1985, Anthony opened his first pizza restaurant, Russo’s Pizza, when he was just 18 years old. In 1992, just seven years later, Anthony introduced his first Russo’s New York Pizzeria in Houston, Texas, where using fresh, homemade ingredients and unique family recipes, became a model for success.

Fast forward to today and Russo’s Restaurants is now a national and international franchisor of the casual dining brand Russo’s New York Pizzeria. With its corporate office located in Houston, Texas - Russo’s Restaurants has surpassed 50 locations with over ten more planned in 2020. Composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, Russo’s has also entered international markets as well, with locations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates.

Chef Anthony Russo created Russo’s Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo’s Restaurants reflects Chef Anthony’s commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first.

Russo’s corporate support team is strong and collaborative with a franchisee-friendly corporate culture and is ready for expansion. What separates Russo’s from the rest of the pizza industry is not only a great support team ready to tackle it all, but also the unique family recipes and fresh ingredients. With no additives or preservatives, Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen creates dishes from ingredients that are safe and reliable from trusted brands. Chef Russo adds, “Our mission statement is: 'If it isn’t fresh, don’t serve it.' That is the Russo family promise.” The average store investment ranges from $350,000- $895,000. Qualified candidates must have at least $200,000 in liquid capital. To learn more about Russo’s Franchise Opportunities, our menu, lunch specials, delivery, takeout, catering, or to order online, please visit www.nypizzeria.com.