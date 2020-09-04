The K-beauty Innovator, STB International to Enter the U.S. Cosmetics Private Labeling Market

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STB International (STB), a company established by Korea’s color cosmetics NPD (New Product Development) experts, will start entering into the U.S. market.

STB is a company specializing in the planning and development of cosmetic products. It plans and designs products by forming partnerships with cosmetics brands. Serving as a bridge between producers and distributors, STB provides information on branding, sales, competitor, and overall market situations. Based on its expertise in quality control, inventory management, distribution environment, and other areas of production, STB has established partnerships with internationally leading cosmetics brands.

STB focuses on color cosmetics and skin care products. This company creates color cosmetic items that provide intense and long-lasting colors to match various skin types and facial features based on its advanced technological power. STB also has a competitive edge with a technology to develop special containers to ensure optimal display of the quality and effects of color cosmetics. In particular, STB’s idea of a product packaging in the shape of a pen won great popularity.

STB’s anti-inflammatory, skin-soothing, and trouble care products containing special beta-glucan extracted from split gill, yeast, and oat are winning great responses from customers experiencing skin troubles caused by the use of face masks amid the diffusion of the COVID-19.

“The popularity of Korean entertainers including BTS and BLACKPINK led to the K-beauty craze in the U.S.,” said CEO Eunhee Hwang of STB. She added, “STB is on track and is providing services catered to the global customers in terms of planning, production, and marketing in a wide range of areas from beauty technology to beauty branding.”

Any inquiries to STB International, such as about business agreement for cosmetics development and production, can be sent to mk@stbint.co.kr.