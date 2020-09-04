Reser’s Fine Foods Invites Shoppers to Enter to Win Free Groceries for a Year

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Due to COVID-19, many families are preparing and eating more meals at home, which can translate into larger weekly grocery bills. Meeting basic expenses, such as groceries and rent, can be challenging for many households.

With food insecurity projected to reach an all-time high, Reser’s Fine Foods announces a ‘Free Groceries for a Year’ consumer giveaway. “Many Americans are struggling during this time and we want to help put dinner on the table,” shares Teresa Carter, marketing director for deli at Reser’s. “Reser’s is proud to make affordable deli salads, sides and prepared foods, and we want to make it easier for families to enjoy meals together during this challenging time.”

Pay it Forward Opportunity

Two grand prize winners will receive a $150 weekly gift card to the grocery store of their choice for a full year. The winners will also have a special opportunity to ‘pay it forward’ and select one friend, family member or charitable organization to also receive a year’s worth of free groceries. “Not only does the consumer win, they can feel good about choosing a friend or organization in need for a second grand prize,” states Carter.

How to Enter:

Entering is simple, visit www.resers.com/groceries and follow the instructions. The contest is open through October 4, 2020.

Grand Prizes:

Two (2) Grand Prize winners will receive one $150 gift card per week for 52 weeks to the grocery store of their choice. Each Grand Prize winner will also choose one (1) friend or organization to receive the same Grand Prize.

First Place Prizes:

Fifty (50) First Place winners will receive one (1) $100 gift card to the grocery store of their choice.

About Reser’s Fine Foods:

Family owned and operated, Reser’s is the leading provider of fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes and prepared foods. For 70 years, Reser’s has been making fun times easy and affordable for every family. Reser’s famous deli salads and sides are family favorites at the race-track, picnics, BBQs, Country Music Festivals, and tailgates. Founded in 1950, the company remains committed to providing delicious refrigerated foods for the supermarket and food service industries. Reser’s operates 14 facilities in the United States and Mexico and employs more than 4,500 employees in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Visit resers.com.