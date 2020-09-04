Research Report: Trampoline Market (2020-2024) | Growing Penetration of E-commerce to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technavio has been monitoring the trampoline market and it is poised to grow by USD 691 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
Frequently Asked Questions:
-
Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Commercial.
-
What are the major trends in the market?
Advent of smart trampolines.
-
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024,
-
Who are the top players in the market?
Jump King, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. are the top players in the market.
-
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing penetration of e-commerce. However, the increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities might hamper the growth of the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Jump King, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Growing penetration of e-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.
Trampoline Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Trampoline Market is segmented as below:
-
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
-
Product
- Round Trampolines
- Rectangular And Square Trampoline
- Others
-
Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
-
End-user
- Commercial
- Individual
Trampoline Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The trampoline market report covers the following areas:
- Trampoline Market Size
- Trampoline Market Trends
- Trampoline Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the advent of smart trampolines as one of the prime reasons driving the Trampoline Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
Trampoline Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist trampoline market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the trampoline market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the trampoline market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of trampoline market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Round trampolines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rectangular and square trampolines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Individual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of smart trampolines
- Advent of springless trampolines
- Growing number of trampoline parks
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Jump King
- JumpSport Inc.
- Multiplay International Ltd.
- Plum Products Ltd.
- Pure Global Brands, Inc.
- Skywalker Holdings LLC
- Springfree Trampoline, Inc.
- Stamina Products, Inc.
- UpperBounce
- Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
