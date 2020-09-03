National Healthcare Staffing Agency Supports the Navajo Nation

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VISTA Staffing Solutions, Inc. a leading healthcare staffing agency, continues to give back to the communities where there is a desperate need for medical care and supplies. As VISTA's commitment to supporting the communities it serves, the agency has partnered with Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation, located in Tuba City, AZ, to bring experienced clinicians, emergency funds, PPE, and dire supplies to the area. The staffing agency has been able to place more than 50 clinicians over the last several months, working in Emergency Medicine and as Internal Medicine Hospitalist. With the TCRHCC hospital being at maximum capacity and 50% of beds filled with COVID patients from March - July, the clinicians have been working tirelessly to treat patients in the most effective way possible locally.

"At VISTA, we are filled with so much gratitude in being able to offer the PPE to Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation. Tuba serves the Navajo community 90 minutes outside of Flagstaff, Arizona," said Andrea Nelson, COO of VISTA Staffing Solutions. "They have been one of the most severely impacted populations working diligently to slow COVID-19 infections. The total number of deaths in the Navajo Nation has reached 468 with 9,223 positive cases. By providing PPE where it is needed most, we know the clinicians, patients, and community will benefit."

During this global pandemic, there is no greater need than that being experienced by the Navajo Nation, where there is also a severe water shortage. This area, which spans part of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, has surpassed New York and New Jersey as the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the U.S.

"Washing hands isn’t an option when they do not have running water and have to go to a public tap to get their water for the day," said Kim Cogsdil, Division Director with VISTA Staffing Solutions.

With limited funds, Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation is actively collecting donations for its patients and community. As part of the staffing agency's commitment to supporting the Navajo Nation and TCRHCC, they have established a response and relief donation shopping link. Thus, allowing all who would like to help, the ability to donate.

"The appropriate PPE and supplies are essential in protecting patients and healthcare workers and helping control the spread of COVID-19," said Christian Rutherford, CEO of VISTA Staffing Solutions. "We stand with the Navajo Nation and the surrounding communities in the fight against this virus."

"We are grateful for the support and donation from VISTA, which helps us continue to provide patients safe, accessible, quality, and culturally sensitive care as we fight this pandemic. We are a strong-willed and resilient community, and together, we will persevere," said Lynette Bonar, CEO of Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.

